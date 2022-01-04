Plattsmouth teams face Platteview in pair of games

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth basketball players marked the beginning of their 2022 calendars with home games against Platteview on Monday afternoon.

Platteview 64, Plattsmouth girls 37

Platteview collected the Trailblazer Conference victory in the afternoon’s first matchup. The Trojans (3-5) put the game away with a scoring outburst in the third quarter. The team posted 29 points against the Blue Devils (2-7) during the opening part of the second half.

Krista Hardy helped Plattsmouth with four points and nine rebounds in the paint. Averi Winters contributed seven points, eight rebounds, two steals, one assist and two pass deflections, and Natalie Briggs collected four points, four assists, three steals, two rebounds and one pass deflection.

Lyndsey Caba ended the day with five points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and one pass deflection. Aimee Dasher secured eight points, three rebounds, one block and three pass deflections, and Corrine Frodermann collected four points, two rebounds, two blocks and one assist.

Gertie Yoder gave the Blue Devils three rebounds and one assist, Jolie Dix pocketed four points and two rebounds and Julianna Hamilton scored one point. Amelia Field made one assist and Mila Wehrbein hauled in one rebound.

Platteview 16 12 29 7 – 64

Plattsmouth 6 4 13 14 – 37

Plattsmouth (37)

Caba 2-5 1-3 5, Dasher 3-9 0-0 8, Briggs 2-11 0-2 4, Yoder 0-2 0-0 0, Hardy 2-10 0-0 4, Winters 3-8 0-3 7, Field 0-0 0-0 0, Frodermann 2-4 0-0 4, Dix 2-2 0-0 4, Jul. Hamilton 0-2 1-2 1, Wehrbein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 2-10 37.

Platteview 76, Plattsmouth boys 41

Platteview enjoyed an accurate shooting performance in the league matchup. The Trojans (8-1) opened the game with a 24-8 run and added 39 points over the next two periods. The team ended the contest with 13 points in the fourth quarter against Plattsmouth (4-6).

Braden Widick and Austin Sohl paced Plattsmouth’s scoring attack with their work in the post. Widick collected eight points, eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist, and Sohl generated eight points and eight rebounds for the team.

Caleb Wiseman drew one charge and chipped in two points, three rebounds and one assist. Owen Prince tallied nine points, two boards, two steals, two blocks and one assist, and Sam Campin provided the Blue Devils with nine points and three assists.

Drew Iverson posted three points, three rebounds and one steal, Kevin Winscot had two points and two rebounds and Jude Wehrbein collected two rebounds and one steal. Kevin Sohl delivered three rebounds, one assist and one block and Gage Olsen hauled in one rebound. Ethan Walker added defensive minutes for the team.

Platteview 24 19 20 13 – 76

Plattsmouth 8 13 10 10 – 41

Plattsmouth (41)

Wehrbein 0-2 0-1 0, Campin 3-13 1-2 9, Prince 4-10 1-5 9, Winscot 1-7 0-0 2, Widick 4-8 0-1 8, A. Sohl 4-8 0-2 8, Wiseman 1-1 0-0 2, Iverson 1-1 0-3 3, Walker 0-1 0-1 0, Olsen 0-2 0-0 0, K. Sohl 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 2-15 41.

