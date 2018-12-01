NORRIS – Plattsmouth basketball players began their winter campaigns Friday night with a road doubleheader against Norris.
Norris 51, Plattsmouth girls 13
The Titans relied on strong defense to win on their home court. Norris held Plattsmouth to six points in the first half and put the game away with a 14-3 run in the third quarter.
Plattsmouth 4 2 3 4 – 13
Norris 15 22 14 0 – 51
Norris 54, Plattsmouth boys 41
Norris used a strong first half to secure a victory over the Plattsmouth boys. The Titans posted 16-9 and 18-8 runs in the opening two quarters. Plattsmouth outscored Norris 24-20 in the second half.
Tucker Anderson helped Plattsmouth with 12 points, three assists and two rebounds. Hunter Adkins posted ten points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Andrew Rathman collected seven points, five rebounds and one steal.
Hayden Stromsodt produced nine points, six boards and one assist for the Blue Devils. Stockton Graham tallied three points, two rebounds and one steal, Brandt Colbert grabbed two rebounds and Chandler Cole made one assist. Nolan Cherek added one rebound and Adam Eggert saw court time for Plattsmouth.
Plattsmouth 9 8 15 9 – 41
Norris 16 18 12 8 – 54
Plattsmouth (41)
Graham 1-3 0-0 3, Anderson 3-11 6-10 12, Rathman 3-8 1-6 7, Adkins 3-3 4-4 10, Stromsodt 3-4 3-4 9, Eggert 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Colbert 0-1 0-2 0, Cherek 0-0 0-0 0. Team 13-32 14-26 41.