Plattsmouth teams play doubleheader with NCHS

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth girls and boys basketball teams hosted Nebraska City on Tuesday night for a pair of rivalry matchups.
Nebraska City 36, Plattsmouth girls 23
Nebraska City made the most of a scoring explosion in the middle two quarters to stop the Blue Devils.
Plattsmouth head coach Rick Titus said the Blue Devils did a good job of containing Nebraska City for most of the night. The Pioneers had scored more than 40 points in four of their past six games.
“Defensively I thought we played pretty well,” Titus said. “We held their top scorer coming in to two points, and we kept them at 36 for the game, so that was good. We have to find a way to get our offense going though. That’s our big thing right now.”
Plattsmouth controlled action for the first ten minutes. The team led 7-5 before Nebraska City went on a run. The Pioneers took a 19-10 edge at halftime and built the gap to 30-13 in the third quarter.
Rylee Hellbusch gave the Blue Devils a spark with her work in the final stretch of the third period. She drained a 3-pointer with one minute left and sank a bank shot as the buzzer sounded to bring PHS within 31-18. Nebraska City held Plattsmouth to a 5-5 stalemate in the fourth quarter to win.
Kennedy Miller guided Plattsmouth with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. She added two assists, two steals, two blocks and three pass deflections. She secured a double-double for the fourth straight game.
Hellbusch helped the Blue Devils with seven points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and three pass deflections. Jessica Meisinger produced four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block, and Josie Knust collected four boards, one block, one assist and one steal.
Aimee Dasher tallied three points and two rebounds and Amelia Field had one rebound, one assist and one steal. Krista Hardy pitched in one steal for the team.
Nebraska City 5 14 12 5 – 36
Plattsmouth 5 5 8 5 – 23
Plattsmouth (23)
Dasher 1-6 0-0 3, Meisinger 0-3 0-2 0, Knust 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 4-12 5-11 13, Hellbusch 3-6 0-0 7, Field 0-3 0-0 0, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-32 5-13 23.
Nebraska City 53, Plattsmouth boys 34
The Pioneers broke open a close game with a fourth-quarter outburst. Nebraska City went on a 24-5 run in the final eight minutes to win the league game.
Plattsmouth gained momentum after Nebraska City took a 20-16 halftime lead. The Blue Devils sank several shots in the third quarter to deadlock the score at 29-29 entering the final period. Nebraska City used accurate shooting to create a double-digit advantage from that point on.
Hayden Stromsodt collected 12 points, eight rebounds and one steal for Plattsmouth. Jude Wehrbein generated four points, four assists, two steals and one rebound, and Jack Alexander secured six points, three assists and two rebounds. Dakota Minshall helped the team with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Kevin Winscot tallied three points and four rebounds, Sam Campin had five points and two steals and Owen Prince posted four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Adam Eggert chipped in two steals and one rebound for the team.
The Plattsmouth girls and boys will continue their seasons Friday night with a trip to Omaha Concordia. The varsity girls game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys will start at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Both junior varsity games will start at 4:30 p.m. The schools announced Thursday that the junior varsity girls game will only last three quarters.
Nebraska City 14 6 9 24 – 53
Plattsmouth 10 6 13 5 – 34