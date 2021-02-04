Plattsmouth teams play doubleheader with NCHS

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth girls and boys basketball teams hosted Nebraska City on Tuesday night for a pair of rivalry matchups.

Nebraska City 36, Plattsmouth girls 23

Nebraska City made the most of a scoring explosion in the middle two quarters to stop the Blue Devils.

Plattsmouth head coach Rick Titus said the Blue Devils did a good job of containing Nebraska City for most of the night. The Pioneers had scored more than 40 points in four of their past six games.

“Defensively I thought we played pretty well,” Titus said. “We held their top scorer coming in to two points, and we kept them at 36 for the game, so that was good. We have to find a way to get our offense going though. That’s our big thing right now.”

Plattsmouth controlled action for the first ten minutes. The team led 7-5 before Nebraska City went on a run. The Pioneers took a 19-10 edge at halftime and built the gap to 30-13 in the third quarter.