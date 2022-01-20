Plattsmouth teams play Syracuse in home games

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth basketball players competed in front of their home fans Tuesday night during a doubleheader against Syracuse.

Syracuse 57, Plattsmouth girls 26

Syracuse employed a powerful offense against Plattsmouth (2-10). The Rockets (10-3) repeated their scoring success from earlier games. Syracuse reached the 50-point mark for the seventh time this season.

Lyndsey Caba helped the Blue Devils with nine points, two rebounds, three steals, one assist, one block and two pass deflections. Jolie Dix collected four points, three steals, one rebound and one pass deflection, and Averi Winters produced two points, five boards, one assist and one steal.

Krista Hardy secured three points, three rebounds and one block, and Corrine Frodermann pocketed three points, one rebound and one steal for PHS. Gertie Yoder tallied three points, two boards, one block and two pass deflections, and Aimee Dasher contributed two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and one pass deflection.

Julianna Hamilton scored two points and Natalie Briggs had one rebound, one steal and one pass deflection. Amelia Field produced one assist and Riley Pletka gave the team defensive minutes.

Syracuse 19 18 15 5 – 57

Plattsmouth 4 5 10 7 – 26

Plattsmouth (26)

Caba 3-7 2-3 9, Dasher 0-1 0-0 0, Briggs 0-2 0-0 0, Yoder 1-1 0-0 3, Hardy 1-4 1-2 3, Dix 2-9 0-1 4, Winters 1-4 0-0 2, Field 0-0 0-0 0, Pletka 0-1 0-0 0, Frodermann 1-3 0-0 3, Jul. Hamilton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 10-33 3-6 26.

Plattsmouth boys 64, Syracuse 44

Plattsmouth found the hoop early and often in the team’s 20-point victory. Plattsmouth (5-7) scored 13 points in the first quarter and built a 35-24 lead at the break. PHS produced 29 points in the second half to keep Syracuse (2-10) from winning.

Plattsmouth finished 22-of-45 from the field (48.9 percent) and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line (84.6 percent) in the game. The team drilled nine 3-pointers and ended the evening with 13 assists. Plattsmouth committed just eight turnovers during the night.

Jude Wehrbein gave the Blue Devils a lift with his work on the perimeter. He finished 6-of-12 from the field and 8-of-9 at the line during his 23-point evening. Wehrbein also pocketed two assists, two rebounds and one steal for PHS.

Sam Campin delivered 17 points, two rebounds and two steals in the victory. He knocked home five treys and finished 6-of-10 from the field.

Kevin Winscot contributed seven points, six rebounds and three assists, and Braden Widick generated seven points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal. Caleb Wiseman chipped in three rebounds and one assist and Owen Prince tallied six points, four boards and one block.

Austin Sohl helped the team in the paint with two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Drew Iverson posted two points, two rebounds and two assists, and Gage Olsen tallied two points and one rebound during the night. Kevin Sohl made a pair of blocks for Plattsmouth on the defensive end.

Syracuse 10 14 9 11 – 44

Plattsmouth 13 22 13 16 – 64

Plattsmouth (64)

Wehrbein 6-12 8-9 23, Campin 6-10 0-0 17, Prince 3-5 0-0 6, Winscot 2-5 2-2 7, Widick 3-8 1-2 7, Wiseman 0-2 0-0 0, A. Sohl 0-0 0-0 0, Iverson 1-2 0-0 2, K. Sohl 0-0 0-0 0, Olsen 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-45 11-13 64.

