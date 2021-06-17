Plattsmouth teams sweep Falls City

FALLS CITY – Plattsmouth athletes gained confidence Tuesday night with a collection of big moments at the plate.

The Blue Devils won a pair of American Legion games at Falls City. The Plattsmouth Juniors posted a shutout in the opening matchup, and the Plattsmouth Seniors reeled off 11 runs in their runaway victory.

Plattsmouth Juniors 8, Falls City 0

Plattsmouth wore down the Blue Storm in the five-inning game. The Blue Devils scored twice in the first inning and doubled their lead in the fourth. The team ended action early with four runs in the fifth inning.

Clayton Mayfield gave Plattsmouth production both at the plate and on the pitching mound. He generated two hits and two runs batted in and tossed all five innings. He struck out four Falls City batters and limited the Blue Storm to one hit.

Gabe Villamonte posted two hits and two RBI and Eli Horner pocketed two hits and one walk for the team. Gage Olsen drove in a pair of runs and Eli Michel and Tyler Demboski each walked once.

Plattsmouth 202 04 – 8 8 0

Falls City 000 00 – 0 1 5