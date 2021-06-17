Plattsmouth teams sweep Falls City

FALLS CITY – Plattsmouth athletes gained confidence Tuesday night with a collection of big moments at the plate.
The Blue Devils won a pair of American Legion games at Falls City. The Plattsmouth Juniors posted a shutout in the opening matchup, and the Plattsmouth Seniors reeled off 11 runs in their runaway victory.
Plattsmouth Juniors 8, Falls City 0
Plattsmouth wore down the Blue Storm in the five-inning game. The Blue Devils scored twice in the first inning and doubled their lead in the fourth. The team ended action early with four runs in the fifth inning.
Clayton Mayfield gave Plattsmouth production both at the plate and on the pitching mound. He generated two hits and two runs batted in and tossed all five innings. He struck out four Falls City batters and limited the Blue Storm to one hit.
Gabe Villamonte posted two hits and two RBI and Eli Horner pocketed two hits and one walk for the team. Gage Olsen drove in a pair of runs and Eli Michel and Tyler Demboski each walked once.
Plattsmouth 202 04 – 8 8 0
Falls City 000 00 – 0 1 5
Plattsmouth Seniors 11, Falls City 4
The Blue Devils took advantage of their scoring opportunities in the Senior Legion game. The team generated 11 hits and put pressure on Falls City throughout the evening. Falls City committed six defensive errors in the matchup.
Plattsmouth gained a winning edge with six runs in the top of the first inning. Falls City cut the gap to 6-3 in the second, but the Blue Devils maintained control after that. The team went up 9-3 in the third inning and scored solo runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
Drew Iverson led the Blue Devils at the plate with three hits. He knocked a grand slam for Plattsmouth in the opening inning. Evan Miller crushed a two-run home run and Trent Elshire ended the evening with three hits. Adam Eggert helped the Blue Devils with two hits and Sam Campin drove in a pair of runs.
Iverson, Elshire and Campin tossed innings for Plattsmouth. Iverson registered seven strikeouts, Elshire posted six strikeouts and Campin delivered four strikeouts on the mound.
Plattsmouth 603 011 0 – 11 11 2
Falls City 210 100 0 – 4 3 6