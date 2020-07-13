Plattsmouth teams take on Omaha Spikes

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players traveled to Hillside Field in Omaha on Friday night for a doubleheader with the Omaha Spikes.
Plattsmouth Juniors 10, Omaha Spikes 2
The Blue Devils dominated the Spikes from the opening pitch. The team scored nine times in the first inning and kept Omaha from making a comeback attempt. The game ended due to mercy rule after five innings.
Colton Rankin guided Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and four runs batted in. Caden Hinton collected three hits, Drew Iverson tallied two hits and one RBI and Clayton Mayfield drove in one run.
Max Waters tossed all five innings for the Blue Devils. He pocketed ten strikeouts during his time on the mound.
Plattsmouth 900 10 – 10 11 2
Omaha 000 02 – 2 2 2
Plattsmouth Seniors 14, Omaha Spikes 4
The Blue Devils relied on hits, walks and errors to breeze past Omaha in the nightcap. The team collected seven hits and took advantage of nine Omaha errors to win in five innings.
Plattsmouth knotted the score at 2-2 in the top of the second inning and seized control after that. The Blue Devils flew ahead with six runs in the third inning and six more in the fifth.
Connor Pohlmeier helped Plattsmouth with three hits and two runs batted in. Logan Blotzer had two walks and two RBI and Quinton Denton and Trent Elshire each drew two walks.
Sam Campin pocketed the victory on the pitching mound. He struck out five batters and scattered six hits. He threw first-pitch strikes to 13 hitters.
Plattsmouth 116 06 – 14 7 3
Omaha 201 10 – 4 6 9
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!