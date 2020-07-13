Plattsmouth teams take on Omaha Spikes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players traveled to Hillside Field in Omaha on Friday night for a doubleheader with the Omaha Spikes.

Plattsmouth Juniors 10, Omaha Spikes 2

The Blue Devils dominated the Spikes from the opening pitch. The team scored nine times in the first inning and kept Omaha from making a comeback attempt. The game ended due to mercy rule after five innings.

Colton Rankin guided Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and four runs batted in. Caden Hinton collected three hits, Drew Iverson tallied two hits and one RBI and Clayton Mayfield drove in one run.

Max Waters tossed all five innings for the Blue Devils. He pocketed ten strikeouts during his time on the mound.

Plattsmouth 900 10 – 10 11 2

Omaha 000 02 – 2 2 2

Plattsmouth Seniors 14, Omaha Spikes 4

The Blue Devils relied on hits, walks and errors to breeze past Omaha in the nightcap. The team collected seven hits and took advantage of nine Omaha errors to win in five innings.