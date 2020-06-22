Plattsmouth teams take on Tecumseh

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Tecumseh baseball players turned their weekend trip to Plattsmouth into a winning excursion during an American Legion doubleheader.

The Plattsmouth Juniors and Seniors hosted Tecumseh at Blue Devil Park on Saturday afternoon and evening. Tecumseh used timely hitting in both games to leave with a pair of victories.

Tecumseh 4, Plattsmouth Juniors 1

Plattsmouth and Tecumseh stayed close throughout the day’s first matchup. Tecumseh built an early 3-1 lead and kept the Blue Devils from producing a rally.

Pitchers from both teams enjoyed successful outings. Treyton Holthus pitched a complete game for Tecumseh. He scattered three hits and struck out seven Blue Devils. Clayton Mayfield and Clyde Hinton threw pitches for Plattsmouth. Mayfield had four strikeouts in five innings and Hinton had two strikeouts in two frames.

T.J. Fitzpatrick led Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and one RBI. Holthus helped Tecumseh’s scoring attack with two RBI.

Tecumseh 111 010 0 – 4 4 1

Plattsmouth 001 000 0 – 1 3 1