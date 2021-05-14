Plattsmouth track teams produce district honors

PLATTEVIEW – Plattsmouth track and field athletes felt success was in store for them when they traveled to the district meet on Thursday morning.
Those winning feelings proved to be accurate by the end of the day.
The Blue Devils secured multiple medals during the District B-1 Meet. The Plattsmouth girls claimed third place in team standings with 86.50 points, and the Plattsmouth boys copied the third-place feat with 81 points. Both PHS squads competed against nine other schools at Platteview’s campus.
There were six Class B district meets across Nebraska on Thursday. Winners of the first three places in each running event automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who posted the next six fastest times in each event across the state also secured bids. There will be a maximum of 24 qualifiers in each running event at state.
The top two teams in each relay event at districts automatically qualified for state. Relay teams with the next four fastest times at districts also qualified. There will be a maximum of 16 relay squads at state.
Winners of the first three places in long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who posted the next six best performances at districts also captured state spots.
Winners of the first three places in pole vault and high jump automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who met the additional qualifier marks of 10-0 in the girls pole vault and 13-5 in the boys pole vault also made it to state. The same was true of students who met additional qualifier marks of 5-1 in the girls high jump and 6-3 in the boys high jump.
The PHS girls climbed the leaderboard with championships in all three relays. Emily Macias, Kennedy Miller, Paige Druskis and Savanna Berger dominated the 400-meter relay with a season-best time of 50.79 seconds. The Blue Devils won the race by more than one second.
Jozlyn Barnes, Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger and Natalie Briggs teamed up to win the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. The quartet collected the 1,600 title in 4:17.91 and claimed the 3,200 crown in 10:08.70. The team held off Omaha Skutt down the stretch in both races.
Meisinger qualified for the 400 meters (1:02.04) and 800 meters (2:27.52), and Berger flew into the state lineup with a personal-best time of 12.85 in the 100 meters. Macias qualified for state in the 200 meters with a second-place mark of 26.37.
Two Plattsmouth girls earned state tickets in their field events. Krista Hardy cleared a personal-best height of 4-11 to gain a spot at state, and Payton Haugaard captured a silver medal in the pole vault with a height of 7-6.
Kaleb Wooten and Dakota Minshall gave the PHS boys championship moments in their events. Wooten won the 3,200 meters in 10:07.06 and finished second in the 1,600 in 4:43.33. Minshall won the pole vault crown with a height of 11-6. He also qualified for state with a silver-medal time of 41.60 in the 300-meter hurdles.
Rece Baker qualified for state with silver medals in the 100 meters (11.26) and 200 meters (22.74), and Brayden Zaliauskas earned second place in the discus with a toss of 125-7. The 400-meter relay team of Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Baker and Minshall added a second-place run of 44.26.
Randall Aguilar learned Friday that he had secured state spots in the long jump and 110-meter hurdles. He placed fourth at districts in the 110 hurdles (16.10) and fifth in the long jump (20-3 1/2).
Class B state action will take place at Omaha Burke Stadium on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22. Girls pole vault, shot put and triple jump and boys high jump, discus and long jump will start at 3 p.m. on May 21. Running events will begin at 4:30 p.m. that day and will conclude with preliminaries of the 200 meters at 7:20 p.m.
Girls high jump, discus and long jump and boys pole vault, shot put and triple jump will start at 3 p.m. on May 22. Running events will begin at 4:30 p.m. that day and will conclude with the 1,600-meter relay at 6:45 p.m.
Girls Team Results
Platteview 101.50, Omaha Skutt 87, Plattsmouth 86.50, Ashland-Greenwood 63, Omaha Gross 58, Falls City 50, Auburn 49, Nebraska City 27, Ralston 4, Boys Town 0
Plattsmouth Results
100 – Savanna Berger, 12.85 (3rd, state qualifier), Kennedy Miller, 13.09 (4th), Paige Druskis, 13.12 (5th)
200 – Emily Macias, 26.37 (2nd, state qualifier)
400 – Jessica Meisinger, 1:02.04 (3rd, state qualifier)
800 – Jessica Meisinger, 2:27.52 (2nd, state qualifier)
300-meter hurdles – Emma Field, 52.52 (4th)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Emily Macias, Kennedy Miller, Paige Druskis, Savanna Berger), 50.79 (1st, state qualifiers)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jozlyn Barnes, Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs), 4:17.91 (1st, state qualifiers)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs), 10:08.70 (1st, state qualifiers)
Pole Vault – Payton Haugaard, 7-6 (2nd, state qualifier), Dani Rozier, 6-6 (tied 5th)
Long Jump – Ava LaSure, 15-2 1/4 (6th)
High Jump – Krista Hardy, 4-11 (2nd, state qualifier)
Boys Team Results
Omaha Skutt 140, Boys Town 98, Plattsmouth 81, Platteview 71, Auburn 49, Ashland-Greenwood 28, Omaha Gross 19, Falls City 17, Nebraska City 15, Ralston 9
Plattsmouth Results
100 – Rece Baker, 11.26 (2nd, state qualifier)
200 – Rece Baker, 22.74 (2nd, state qualifier)
800 – Carter Moss, 2:07.00 (4th)
1,600 – Kaleb Wooten, 4:43.33 (3rd, state qualifier)
3,200 – Kaleb Wooten, 10:07.06 (1st, state qualifier), Elijah Dix, 10:37.08 (6th)
110-meter hurdles – Randall Aguilar, 16.10 (4th, state qualifier)
300-meter hurdles – Dakota Minshall, 41.60 (2nd, state qualifier)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker, Dakota Minshall), 44.26 (2nd, state qualifiers)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Dakota Minshall, Ian Witherell, Ethan Walker), 3:39.46 (5th)
Discus – Brayden Zaliauskas, 125-7 (2nd, state qualifier)
Long Jump – Randall Aguilar, 20-3 1/2 (5th, state qualifier)
High Jump – Randall Aguilar, 6-1 (5th)
Pole Vault – Dakota Minshall, 11-6 (1st, state qualifier)