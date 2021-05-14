Plattsmouth track teams produce district honors

PLATTEVIEW – Plattsmouth track and field athletes felt success was in store for them when they traveled to the district meet on Thursday morning.

Those winning feelings proved to be accurate by the end of the day.

The Blue Devils secured multiple medals during the District B-1 Meet. The Plattsmouth girls claimed third place in team standings with 86.50 points, and the Plattsmouth boys copied the third-place feat with 81 points. Both PHS squads competed against nine other schools at Platteview’s campus.

There were six Class B district meets across Nebraska on Thursday. Winners of the first three places in each running event automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who posted the next six fastest times in each event across the state also secured bids. There will be a maximum of 24 qualifiers in each running event at state.

The top two teams in each relay event at districts automatically qualified for state. Relay teams with the next four fastest times at districts also qualified. There will be a maximum of 16 relay squads at state.

Winners of the first three places in long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who posted the next six best performances at districts also captured state spots.