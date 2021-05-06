Plattsmouth track teams secure conference honors

PLATTEVIEW – Plattsmouth track and field athletes penned a positive first chapter of their Trailblazer Conference novel Tuesday at the league meet.

The Blue Devils traveled to Platteview for the inaugural TBC Meet. Plattsmouth won the boys team title with 143 points and the PHS girls placed fourth with 95.25 points.

Several Blue Devils enjoyed championship days in the TBC girls meet. Jessica Meisinger highlighted the day with four medals on the track. She pocketed league titles in the 400 meters (1:04.70) and 800 meters (2:30.24) and ran on award-winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.

Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis and Savanna Berger earned the TBC title in the 400-meter relay in 51.30 seconds. Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes, Natalie Briggs and Meisinger finished second in the 1,600 race in 4:26.60, and Caba, Barnes, Meisinger and Briggs won the 3,200 crown in 10:32.37.

Emily Macias, Sydney Hobscheidt, Amelia Field, Ava LaSure, Krista Hardy and Payton Haugaard added points for the Blue Devils in their events.