Plattsmouth track teams secure conference honors

PLATTEVIEW – Plattsmouth track and field athletes penned a positive first chapter of their Trailblazer Conference novel Tuesday at the league meet.
The Blue Devils traveled to Platteview for the inaugural TBC Meet. Plattsmouth won the boys team title with 143 points and the PHS girls placed fourth with 95.25 points.
Several Blue Devils enjoyed championship days in the TBC girls meet. Jessica Meisinger highlighted the day with four medals on the track. She pocketed league titles in the 400 meters (1:04.70) and 800 meters (2:30.24) and ran on award-winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.
Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis and Savanna Berger earned the TBC title in the 400-meter relay in 51.30 seconds. Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes, Natalie Briggs and Meisinger finished second in the 1,600 race in 4:26.60, and Caba, Barnes, Meisinger and Briggs won the 3,200 crown in 10:32.37.
Emily Macias, Sydney Hobscheidt, Amelia Field, Ava LaSure, Krista Hardy and Payton Haugaard added points for the Blue Devils in their events.
Kaleb Wooten guided the PHS boys with three championships. He pocketed titles in the 800 meters (2:12.72), 1,600 (4:55.85) and 3,200 (10:19.12). He won the 800 crown by more than one second and finished ahead of the pack by at least three seconds in the other two races.
Rece Baker claimed first place in the 200 meters (23.12) and Randall Aguilar copied the championship feat in the 110-meter hurdles. Dakota Minshall (41.66) added a title-winning run in the 300-meter hurdles.
Plattsmouth also crossed the finish line on top in the 400-meter relay. Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Baker and Minshall won the race in 44.90.
Ethan Walker, Carter Moss, Elijah Dix, Jacob Zitek, Kevin Sohl, Ayden Hansen, Darek Reicks, Kaleb Smith, Justice Kahler, Austin Sohl, Brayden Zaliauskas and Caleb Adkins boosted Plattsmouth’s team score during the day.
Girls Team Results
Beatrice 167.25, Platteview 109.25, Wahoo 105, Plattsmouth 95.25, Nebraska City 36.25, Ralston 6
Plattsmouth Results
100 – Savanna Berger, 12.93 (4th), Kennedy Miller, 13.06 (5th)
200 – Emily Macias, 26.84 (2nd), Paige Druskis, 28.02 (5th), Kennedy Miller, 28.37 (6th)
400 – Jessica Meisinger, 1:04.70 (1st), Sydney Hobscheidt, 1:07.69 (5th), Jozlyn Barnes, 1:08.07 (6th)
800 – Jessica Meisinger, 2:30.24 (1st), Natalie Briggs, 2:31.67 (2nd), Lyndsey Caba, 2:35.69 (4th)
1,600 – Natalie Briggs, 5:54.85 (4th), Lyndsey Caba, 6:16.97 (6th)
100-meter hurdles – Amelia Field, 18.51 (6th)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis, Savanna Berger), 51.30 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes, Natalie Briggs, Jessica Meisinger), 4:26.60 (2nd)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs), 10:32.37 (1st)
High Jump – Ava LaSure, 4-8 (5th), Krista Hardy, 4-6 (tied 6th)
Pole Vault – Payton Haugaard, 7-6 (4th)
Long Jump – Ava LaSure, 15-2 (5th)
Triple Jump – Krista Hardy, 30-6 (6th)
Boys Team Results
Plattsmouth 143, Wahoo 111, Platteview 93, Beatrice 93, Ralston 49, Nebraska City 38
Plattsmouth Results
100 – Rece Baker, 11.15 (3rd)
200 – Rece Baker, 23.12 (1st), Brock Headley, 23.81 (3rd)
400 – Ethan Walker, 57.50 (6th)
800 – Kaleb Wooten, 2:12.72 (1st), Carter Moss, 2:14.43 (3rd)
1,600 – Kaleb Wooten, 4:55.85 (1st), Elijah Dix, 5:03.73 (5th), Carter Moss, 5:04.59 (6th)
3,200 – Kaleb Wooten, 10:19.12 (1st), Jacob Zitek, 10:49.24 (4th), Elijah Dix, 10:49.95 (6th)
110-meter hurdles – Randall Aguilar, 16.03 (1st), Kevin Sohl, 17.55 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Dakota Minshall, 41.66 (1st), Ayden Hansen, 46.74 (6th)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker, Dakota Minshall), 44.90 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Dakota Minshall, Ian Witherell, Ethan Walker), 3:46.41 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Carter Moss, Jacob Zitek, Darek Reicks, Elijah Dix), 9:18.40 (4th)
High Jump – Randall Aguilar, 6-0 (2nd), Kaleb Smith, 5-8 (6th)
Long Jump – Randall Aguilar, 20-8 (3rd)
Triple Jump – Ian Witherell, 40-8 (2nd), Kaleb Smith, 39-5 (5th), Justice Kahler, 38-11 1/2 (6th)
Shot Put – Austin Sohl, 40-10 1/2 (5th)
Discus – Brayden Zaliauskas, 120-11 (4th), Caleb Adkins, 116-10 (5th)