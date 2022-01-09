Plattsmouth travels to Elkhorn for two games

ELKHORN – Plattsmouth basketball players made the trip to Elkhorn on Friday night for a pair of varsity games with the Antlers.

Elkhorn 60, Plattsmouth girls 14

Elkhorn stopped the Blue Devils (2-9) with stout defense in the night’s first matchup. The Antlers (6-5) copied the defensive formula from many of their previous games. The team held Beatrice to 29 points in late December and stopped Omaha Duchesne 53-19 earlier in the week.

Averi Winters led the Blue Devils with four points, four steals, four pass deflections and two rebounds. Jolie Dix collected four points, three steals, two rebounds and three pass deflections, and Aimee Dasher generated six rebounds and one block.

Gertie Yoder secured two points and three rebounds and Krista Hardy produced three rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection. Corrine Frodermann posted two points and two rebounds, Mila Wehrbein tallied two points and one rebound and Jayden Hamilton had one rebound and one pass deflection. Natalie Briggs and Riley Pletka each grabbed one rebound.

Plattsmouth 4 4 6 0 – 14

Elkhorn 18 19 12 11 – 60

Plattsmouth (14)

Dasher 0-4 0-0 0, Winters 2-4 0-0 4, Yoder 1-4 0-1 2, Briggs 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-2 0-0 0, Frodermann 1-2 0-0 2, Dix 2-6 0-0 4, Wehrbein 1-4 0-0 2, Pletka 0-0 0-0 0, Ja. Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 7-26 0-1 14.

Elkhorn 47, Plattsmouth boys 30

Elkhorn (6-4) kept Plattsmouth (4-7) from collecting a road victory. The Antlers doubled up the Blue Devils 12-6 in the first quarter and led 24-10 at the break. The team prevented PHS from completing a comeback attempt in the final two quarters.

Kevin Winscot led Plattsmouth with 14 points, seven rebounds and one block. Sam Campin pitched in eight points, four assists, two steals and one block, and Jude Wehrbein ended the night with three points, four rebounds and one assist.

Owen Prince collected five points, one assist, one steal and two blocks. Caleb Wiseman hauled in two rebounds and Braden Widick posted two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Austin Sohl grabbed one rebound and Drew Iverson saw court time in the game.

Plattsmouth 6 4 9 11 – 30

Elkhorn 12 12 13 10 – 47

Plattsmouth (30)

Wehrbein 1-8 0-0 3, Campin 2-11 2-2 8, Prince 2-10 0-1 5, Winscot 4-10 3-4 14, Widick 0-3 0-0 0, Wiseman 0-0 0-0 0, Sohl 0-1 0-0 0, Iverson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-44 5-7 30.

