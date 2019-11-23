PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth volleyball team finished the 2019 season 12-14. Alyssa Bock, Savanna Berger, Kennedy Miller, Katie Rathman, Taylor Caba, Chloe Sabatka, Sydney Hobscheidt, Mackenzie Caba, Katie Torres, Renae Mixan, Lexi Schroeder, Lexie Hill, Rylee Hellbusch, Lyndsey Caba and Jillian Burgert appeared in varsity matches.
Offense
Plattsmouth took 1,580 attacks this season and had 483 kills and a .146 team hitting percentage. The Blue Devils posted kills on 30.6 percent of their swings.
Berger led Plattsmouth with 127 kills on 305 swings. She tallied a .269 hitting percentage. Sabatka had 117 kills and a .245 hitting percentage on 322 attempts, and Miller collected 75 kills and a .258 hitting percentage on 186 swings.
Hobscheidt delivered 71 kills on 266 attempts and Taylor Caba had 52 kills on 249 chances. Mackenzie Caba (28), Torres (5), Mixan (4), Hellbusch (3) and Burgert (1) added kills during the year.
Hellbusch (216) and Taylor Caba (203) generated the majority of the team’s 437 assists. Bock (12), Sabatka (2), Hobscheidt (1), Hill (1), Berger (1) and Miller (1) also pocketed assists.
Defense
Plattsmouth finished the year with 134 blocks. Berger (41), Sabatka (25), Miller (23), Hobscheidt (21), Taylor Caba (17), Mackenzie Caba (5) and Torres (2) produced blocks for the Blue Devils.
PHS netted 1,116 digs and averaged 42.9 digs per match. Bock (405), Hellbusch (157), Schroeder (152), Sabatka (138) and Taylor Caba (126) all reached triple digits in the category.
Hobscheidt (54), Rathman (26), Mackenzie Caba (18), Miller (15), Torres (14) and Berger (11) added digs for Plattsmouth.
The team ended the campaign with 1,172 serve receptions. Bock (414), Sabatka (312), Schroeder (220) and Hobscheidt (124) all pocketed triple-digit totals.
Mackenzie Caba (34), Torres (28), Hellbusch (13), Rathman (9), Taylor Caba (9), Berger (5), Miller (3) and Mixan (1) also had serve receptions for the team.
Serving
Plattsmouth took 1,422 serves this season and had 1,331 service points. PHS produced 110 aces and had a team serving percentage of .911.
Hellbusch led Plattsmouth with a .946 serving percentage. She had 284 service points and ten aces on 297 attempts. Bock tallied a .945 serving percentage on 236 attempts. She pocketed 213 service points and 21 aces.
Sabatka generated a .938 serving percentage on 243 chances. She had 222 service points and 18 aces. Schroeder delivered eight aces and 145 service points. She took 165 attempts and had a .933 serving percentage.
Rathman produced 182 service points and 18 aces. She took 188 attempts and had a serving percentage of .846. Taylor Caba posted a serving percentage of .841. She tallied 32 aces and 225 service points on 232 attempts.
Hill (2) and Berger (1) both added aces for Plattsmouth. Hill (36), Hobscheidt (11), Torres (10), Lyndsey Caba (2) and Berger (1) all finished the season with service points.