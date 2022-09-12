Plattsmouth, Weeping Water play matches on area courts

Volleyball players from Plattsmouth and Weeping Water gained experience Thursday night during matches against Southern and Omaha Mercy.

Omaha Mercy 3, Plattsmouth 0

Omaha Mercy claimed a 25-12, 25-18, 25-12 triumph in Plattsmouth’s gym. The Monarchs went on several early scoring runs in game one and maintained momentum the rest of the match.

Riley Pletka went 4-of-4 serving with one ace and delivered two kills, eight digs and 24 serve receptions for Plattsmouth. Averi Winters pocketed 14 serve receptions, one assist and ten digs, and Gertie Yoder posted six digs, one assist and one serve reception. Yoder also finished 7-of-7 at the line.

Josey Freel ended the evening with one kill and nine serve receptions, Ciara Wulff made one kill, two digs and five serve receptions and Peyton Blankman tallied one kill. Anabel Berger pocketed one kill and one solo block, Samantha LeBlanc made four serve receptions and Sara Konkler had four assists, one dig and two serve receptions.

Holly Wilson collected two digs and two serve receptions and Piper Fitzpatrick added one solo block at the net.

Weeping Water 3, Southern 0

Weeping Water traveled to Southern for a matchup with the Raiders. WWHS returned home with a 25-12, 26-24, 25-23 victory.

Weeping Water relied on solid serving to stay ahead of Southern. The team went 57-of-61 at the stripe with eight aces. Brooklyn McAdams finished 11-of-11 with three aces, Alexis Mogensen went 12-of-12 with one ace and Haylee Stackpole finished 11-of-11 with two aces. Kalison Miller delivered an 11-of-11 effort and Sammi Burch collected two aces.

Mogensen and Miller paced Weeping Water’s offense with five kills apiece. Miller chipped in 16 digs and Mogensen added five digs, five serve receptions and five assisted blocks.

McAdams collected four kills, 12 serve receptions and 18 digs, Stackpole produced seven assists, five digs and one kill and Kallie Brack generated 32 digs and two serve receptions. Emily Ridge helped the Indians with three kills, two solo blocks and three digs, and Burch made two kills, one solo block and nine digs.

Riley Hiller gave the Indians production at the net during the match. She collected two kills and assisted on two blocks.