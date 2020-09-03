Plattsmouth, Weeping Water square off on diamond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – Plattsmouth athletes made their work in the weight room pay off Tuesday night with a powerful display against Weeping Water.

The Blue Devils crushed three home runs and produced five doubles in a 14-5 triumph. The team finished the game with 18 hits and belted extra-base knocks throughout the evening.

Weeping Water athletes flexed their muscles early in the contest. The Indians crossed the plate three times in the first inning and tacked on two runs in the next frame. Brooklyn Rathe, Keatyn Harrah and Josie Cave all drove in runs for the team.

Plattsmouth took over the contest in the fourth inning. The Blue Devils wiped away a 5-4 deficit with four runs in the stanza. The squad increased the gap to 9-5 in the fifth inning and connected for five runs in the sixth.

Kaley Clark, Josie Knust and Hailey Montes slammed home runs for Plattsmouth. Clark paced the team’s attack with two singles, one double, one home run and one RBI. Jessica Meisinger produced two doubles, one single and four RBI, and Emma Field posted three singles and two RBI.