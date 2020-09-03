Plattsmouth, Weeping Water square off on diamond

WEEPING WATER – Plattsmouth athletes made their work in the weight room pay off Tuesday night with a powerful display against Weeping Water.
The Blue Devils crushed three home runs and produced five doubles in a 14-5 triumph. The team finished the game with 18 hits and belted extra-base knocks throughout the evening.
Weeping Water athletes flexed their muscles early in the contest. The Indians crossed the plate three times in the first inning and tacked on two runs in the next frame. Brooklyn Rathe, Keatyn Harrah and Josie Cave all drove in runs for the team.
Plattsmouth took over the contest in the fourth inning. The Blue Devils wiped away a 5-4 deficit with four runs in the stanza. The squad increased the gap to 9-5 in the fifth inning and connected for five runs in the sixth.
Kaley Clark, Josie Knust and Hailey Montes slammed home runs for Plattsmouth. Clark paced the team’s attack with two singles, one double, one home run and one RBI. Jessica Meisinger produced two doubles, one single and four RBI, and Emma Field posted three singles and two RBI.
Josie Knust collected two singles, one walk and three RBI, and Paige Druskis ended the evening with two singles, one double, one sacrifice and two RBI. Grace Vandenburgh tallied one single and one double and Hanna Welstead and Courtney Ehlers each had two singles.
Brooklyn Rathe led Weeping Water’s offense with one double, one single, one walk and two RBI. Josie Cave had two singles, two RBI and one steal, Grace Cave walked and scored once and Harrah produced two singles and one RBI.
Reba Wilson tallied one single, one walk and one run, Lauren Harms walked once and Jillian Rathe scored once. Kiera Brack helped the squad with one single, two walks and two runs.
Plattsmouth 130 415 – 14 18 2
Weeping Water 320 000 – 5 6 7
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!