Plattsmouth, Weeping Water take part in volleyball matches

Volleyball athletes from Plattsmouth and Weeping Water stepped on local courts Thursday night for a pair of matchups.

Omaha Mercy 3, Plattsmouth 1

The Blue Devils traveled to Omaha Mercy for a battle with the Monarchs. Omaha Mercy edged Plattsmouth 25-14, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23.

Katie Torres and Sydney Hobscheidt guided Plattsmouth in several statistical categories. Both seniors enjoyed positive nights at the service line. Hobscheidt went 14-of-15 with five aces and Torres finished 13-of-14 with one ace.

Torres chipped in nine kills, eight digs and 15 serve receptions. Hobscheidt collected a double-double defensive night of 17 digs and 21 serve receptions. She also helped the PHS offense with eight kills.

Riley Pletka produced five kills and six digs and went 15-of-17 serving with three aces. Lyndsey Caba tallied five kills, ten digs, 16 assists and one serve reception, and Payton Haugaard pocketed 15 assists, six digs, one solo block and one kill. Haugaard also went 11-of-12 serving with one ace.

Gracie Stonner generated a double-double effort of 20 digs and 32 serve receptions in the back row. Josey Freel added two kills for the Blue Devils.