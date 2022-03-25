Plattsmouth wins close game over Fort Calhoun

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth kept Fort Calhoun from pulling off a late comeback attempt Thursday afternoon during a home victory on the diamond.

The Blue Devils edged the Pioneers 6-5 in the baseball matchup. Plattsmouth took a 6-2 lead after four innings and withstood a late FCHS rally in the final three frames. PHS improved to 2-0 on the young season and Fort Calhoun fell to 1-2.

Fort Calhoun made the most of several scoring opportunities in the first inning. The team crossed the plate twice on two Plattsmouth errors.

The Blue Devils cut the deficit in half in the second inning. Gabe Villamonte and Henry Loontjer led off the stanza with consecutive walks and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Villamonte then raced home on a wild pitch that went all the way to the backstop.

Plattsmouth tried to take control of the game in the next inning. Sam Campin and Gage Olsen started the four-run explosion with consecutive singles, and T.J. Fitzpatrick reached base safely on a Fort Calhoun error. Drew Iverson then reached first base on a single that dropped in between two outfielders.

Campin upped the gap to 6-2 in the fourth when he drilled a triple and later crossed the plate. Fort Calhoun chopped Plattsmouth’s lead to 6-4 in the fifth and came within 6-5 in the seventh, but PHS stayed in front for the final out.

Olsen helped Plattsmouth’s offense with one single, three walks and one run. Campin delivered one triple, one single and two runs for the Blue Devils, and Iverson collected one single, one walk and one run.

Kyler Lamb had one single and reached once on an error, and Fitzpatrick reached once on an error, scored once and drove in one run. Loontjer walked once and Villamonte walked once, reached once on an error, scored once and had one RBI.

Campin made four defensive assists at shortstop and Villamonte had two defensive assists at third base. Olsen, Parker Aughenbaugh and Clayton Mayfield each added one defensive assist for the Blue Devils.

Aughenbaugh worked the first 4 1/3 innings for Plattsmouth. He threw 80 pitches and had two strikeouts and six walks on the cold and windy day. He allowed two hits and one earned run. Campin tossed 1 2/3 innings and Iverson registered the save in the top of the seventh. He struck out two of the three batters he faced.

Sam Genoways led Fort Calhoun’s offense with two walks and two runs. Sam Halford, Avery Quinlin and Austin Welchert each had one single and Halford drove in a pair of runs.

Plattsmouth will continue the busy weekend with home games this afternoon and Saturday afternoon. The team will host Crete at 4:30 p.m. today and will face Wahoo at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Fort Calhoun 200 020 1 – 5 3 3

Plattsmouth 014 100 x – 6 5 4

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.