Plattsmouth wins game with late field goal

ELKHORN – Plattsmouth athletes returned from Elkhorn Mount Michael late Friday night with positive feelings of accomplishment.

The Blue Devils used a late field goal from Parker Aughenbaugh to stop Elkhorn Mount Michael 13-10. Plattsmouth (2-2) won for the second straight week and claimed its first road victory of the season.

The teams looked like they would be heading for a high-scoring matchup early on. Plattsmouth jumped ahead with a rushing touchdown by Ethan Walker before EMM copied the effort. Elkhorn Mount Michael embarked on a 10-play, 80-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7.

Aughenbaugh put PHS ahead just before the end of the first quarter by knocking a field goal through the uprights. The margin remained the same until Elkhorn Mount Michael’s Sebastian Santa-Maria drilled a field goal in the second quarter.

The teams kept the 10-10 score intact until the 4:11 mark of the fourth quarter. Aughenbaugh collected his second field goal of the night to give Plattsmouth the lead. EMM put together a potential scoring drive as the final seconds ticked away, but Plattsmouth’s defense held firm to lock up the victory.

Logan Wooten guided Plattsmouth’s defense with seven solo and three assisted tackles. Caleb Adkins made four solo plays, Kevin Sohl posted four solo and two assisted tackles and Mathew Zitek tallied three solo and two assisted tackles.

Walker made three solo tackles, Aughenbaugh had two solo and four assisted tackles and Gage Olsen produced two solo and two assisted tackles. Aughenbaugh blocked one field-goal attempt, Dylan Eby registered one sack and T.J. Fitzpatrick collected one interception.

Adkins and Fitzpatrick kept Elkhorn Mount Michael pinned deep with their punting work. Adkins produced punts of 52 and 32 yards and Fitzpatrick had kicks of 36 and 35 yards. Aughenbaugh averaged nearly 50 yards on his kickoffs with a pair of touchbacks.

Walker paced Plattsmouth’s offense with 120 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries. Dominic Vercellino carried the football six times for 15 yards and Fitzpatrick had 14 yards on five attempts.

Gabe Villamonte completed eight passes for 95 yards during the night. Adkins caught two passes for 43 yards, Olsen made two receptions for 18 yards and Lincoln Bradney hauled in two catches for 14 yards. Sohl added one 11-yard reception for the Blue Devils.

Plattsmouth will continue the season next Friday with a trip to Beatrice (1-3). The teams will begin their game at 7 p.m. Beatrice lost to Omaha Gross, Waverly and Omaha Skutt in the first three weeks. The team picked up a forfeit victory over Lincoln Northwest this week.

Plattsmouth 10 0 0 3 – 13

Elkhorn Mount Michael 7 3 0 0 – 10