Plattsmouth wins games at Omaha Mercy Invite

OMAHA – Plattsmouth softball players continued their winning ways Saturday by claiming a pair of games at the Omaha Mercy Invite.
The Blue Devils finished 2-1 at Dill Softball Complex in Omaha. Plattsmouth improved to 8-7 and capped a successful eight days of action. The team has won seven of its last eight games and has scored ten or more runs in five of those matchups.
North Bend Central 4, Plattsmouth 3
North Bend Central athletes made the most of their scoring opportunities in the first-round game. The team went ahead 2-0 in the first inning and took a 4-3 edge in the third. NBC held Plattsmouth scoreless the rest of the way to win.
Ireland Todd and Krista Hardy each had two hits for Plattsmouth. Todd produced one double and one single and Hardy collected one triple, one single and one run scored.
Grace VanDenburgh posted one triple, one walk, one run scored and one run batted in. Cierra Richardson and Amelia Field each had one single and Abbie Dasher drew one walk. Chloe Anson and Aimee Dasher each produced one RBI.
VanDenburgh tossed six innings for the team. She struck out five batters and allowed five hits and three earned runs.
Plattsmouth 012 000 – 3 7 4
NBC 202 00x – 4 5 0
Plattsmouth 10, Platteview 0
Plattsmouth responded with a shutout victory over the Trojans. The Blue Devils went ahead 5-0 after two innings and ended the game via mercy rule in the fourth.
Todd helped the team’s offense with three singles, two runs and two RBI. Jessica Meisinger tallied one single, one hit-by-pitch, two runs, one RBI and one steal, and VanDenburgh collected two singles and two RBI.
Richardson pocketed one double, one hit-by-pitch, two runs and one RBI. Aimee Dasher contributed two singles, one run, one RBI and one steal, and Field delivered one single, one run and two RBI.
Anson had one single and one run, Hardy posted one single and one steal and Abbie Dasher produced one single and one RBI. Alyce Combs added one run for the Blue Devils.
VanDenburgh used accurate pitching to pocket the victory. She struck out five Trojans and threw strikes on 38 of her 58 pitches.
Platteview 000 0 – 0 4 1
Plattsmouth 141 4 – 10 13 0
Plattsmouth 14, South Sioux City 12
The Blue Devils preserved the victory after South Sioux City made a furious rally attempt. Plattsmouth went ahead 14-3 in the third inning but the Cardinals cut the gap to 14-8 in the fourth. SSC came within 14-12 before Plattsmouth slammed the comeback door shut.
Meisinger paced Plattsmouth’s offense with four singles, three runs, one RBI and one steal. Aimee Dasher generated one double, one single, two runs, three RBI and one steal, and Todd tallied three singles, two runs, two RBI and two steals.
VanDenburgh helped the team’s offense with one triple, one single, two RBI and one run. Richardson posted one double, one walk, one run and two RBI, and Abbie Dasher delivered one single and one run for the team. Field and Hardy enjoyed identical batting outputs of one double, one single, one run and one RBI.
SSC 210 54 – 12 14 6
Plattsmouth 536 0x – 14 17 2