Plattsmouth wins games at Omaha Mercy Invite

OMAHA – Plattsmouth softball players continued their winning ways Saturday by claiming a pair of games at the Omaha Mercy Invite.

The Blue Devils finished 2-1 at Dill Softball Complex in Omaha. Plattsmouth improved to 8-7 and capped a successful eight days of action. The team has won seven of its last eight games and has scored ten or more runs in five of those matchups.

North Bend Central 4, Plattsmouth 3

North Bend Central athletes made the most of their scoring opportunities in the first-round game. The team went ahead 2-0 in the first inning and took a 4-3 edge in the third. NBC held Plattsmouth scoreless the rest of the way to win.

Ireland Todd and Krista Hardy each had two hits for Plattsmouth. Todd produced one double and one single and Hardy collected one triple, one single and one run scored.

Grace VanDenburgh posted one triple, one walk, one run scored and one run batted in. Cierra Richardson and Amelia Field each had one single and Abbie Dasher drew one walk. Chloe Anson and Aimee Dasher each produced one RBI.

VanDenburgh tossed six innings for the team. She struck out five batters and allowed five hits and three earned runs.