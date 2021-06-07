Plattsmouth wins games in Rapid City tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Plattsmouth athletes took on some of the top baseball teams in the Rocky Mountain region this week during a trip to South Dakota.

The Blue Devils took part in the Veterans Classic at Rapid City. Senior Legion players competed in six games against teams from Nebraska, Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota. Plattsmouth finished the 14-squad event in sixth place.

Plattsmouth 12, Miles City 4

Plattsmouth took care of Montana-based Miles City with a powerful offense on Thursday. The Blue Devils generated 12 hits and led from start to finish.

Plattsmouth produced three runs in the bottom of the first inning and upped the lead to 4-0 in the third. The team then ran away from Miles City with a pair of four-run frames. The squad ended the game via mercy rule in the sixth.

T.J. Fitzpatrick led the Blue Devils with two hits and two runs batted in. Trent Elshire, Drew Iverson and Caden Hinton all had two hits and Gabe Villamonte posted a pair of RBI. Evan Miller drew two walks and Max Waters had one walk.

Iverson limited Miles City to four runs and six hits. He struck out eight batters in five innings of work.