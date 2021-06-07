Plattsmouth wins games in Rapid City tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Plattsmouth athletes took on some of the top baseball teams in the Rocky Mountain region this week during a trip to South Dakota.
The Blue Devils took part in the Veterans Classic at Rapid City. Senior Legion players competed in six games against teams from Nebraska, Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota. Plattsmouth finished the 14-squad event in sixth place.
Plattsmouth 12, Miles City 4
Plattsmouth took care of Montana-based Miles City with a powerful offense on Thursday. The Blue Devils generated 12 hits and led from start to finish.
Plattsmouth produced three runs in the bottom of the first inning and upped the lead to 4-0 in the third. The team then ran away from Miles City with a pair of four-run frames. The squad ended the game via mercy rule in the sixth.
T.J. Fitzpatrick led the Blue Devils with two hits and two runs batted in. Trent Elshire, Drew Iverson and Caden Hinton all had two hits and Gabe Villamonte posted a pair of RBI. Evan Miller drew two walks and Max Waters had one walk.
Iverson limited Miles City to four runs and six hits. He struck out eight batters in five innings of work.
Miles City 000 121 – 4 6 5
Plattsmouth 301 404 – 12 12 2
Cheyenne 8, Plattsmouth 0
Plattsmouth ran into trouble in the later innings against Cheyenne on Thursday afternoon. The Wyoming-based team broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the fourth and made it 5-0 in the fifth. The squad tacked on three runs in the top of the seventh to ice the victory.
Cheyenne limited the Blue Devils to one hit in the game.
Cheyenne 000 320 3 – 8 9 1
Plattsmouth 000 000 0 – 0 1 4
Plattsmouth 8, Rapid City Expos 7
Plattsmouth and Rapid City produced a large amount of offense in the final three frames of Friday morning’s game. The teams combined for 12 runs in that stretch.
Plattsmouth rallied from a 4-2 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Expos countered with a pair of runs in the sixth and went ahead 7-6 in the next inning. That set the stage for a dramatic Plattsmouth rally.
Elshire led off the final inning with a single and moved into scoring position with a steal. He ran to third on a wild pitch before Villamonte brought him home with a single. Caden Hinton then smashed a pitch off the outfield wall for the game-winning hit.
Villamonte worked five innings on the mound for Plattsmouth. He struck out four Expos and tossed first-pitch strikes to 14 batters.
Rapid City 001 032 1 – 7 11 3
Plattsmouth 020 031 2 – 8 8 3
Alliance 9, Plattsmouth 8
Plattsmouth and Alliance squared off at Pete Lien Stadium early Saturday morning. Alliance used a late rally to edge the Blue Devils in eight innings.
Plattsmouth controlled the early portion of the matchup. The Blue Devils scored three times in the first inning and increased the lead to 6-2 in the top of the fourth. Plattsmouth ended the fifth inning up 8-4.
Alliance scored once in the sixth and sent the game into an extra frame with three runs in the seventh. The team completed the comeback with a solo run in the eighth.
Caden Hinton guided Plattsmouth with three hits and two RBI. Waters, Elshire and Iverson each had one hit and Sam Campin collected a pair of walks. A.J. Escamilla led Alliance with three RBI.
Clyde Hinton tossed five innings for Plattsmouth and posted five strikeouts. Chance Crowe and Vic Hinojosa combined for ten strikeouts for Alliance.
Plattsmouth 301 220 00 – 8 6 7
Alliance 020 201 31 – 9 7 3
Rapid City Stars 12, Plattsmouth 4
The Rapid City Stars and Plattsmouth competed Saturday night in one of the final pool-play games of the tournament.
Rapid City seized momentum with an eight-run outburst in the first inning. Plattsmouth chopped the deficit to 9-4 in the third inning, but the Stars ended action early with three additional runs.
Waters and Fitzpatrick helped Plattsmouth’s offense with two walks apiece. Iverson added one RBI for the Blue Devils.
Plattsmouth 103 00 – 4 4 3
Rapid City 810 12 – 12 12 4
Laramie Rangers 15, Plattsmouth 13
Plattsmouth battled the Laramie Rangers in a high-scoring battle Sunday morning. The Wyoming-based Rangers held off Plattsmouth’s comeback attempt to win the fifth-place game.
The contest featured as many peaks and valleys as the Black Hills for both squads. Laramie jumped ahead 6-2 in the bottom of the third before Plattsmouth tied things in the fourth. The Rangers scored six unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but the Blue Devils responded in a big way in the sixth.
Plattsmouth erased Laramie’s 12-6 lead with seven runs in the frame. The Rangers then countered with three runs in the sixth to go ahead 15-13. The team produced the final three outs in the seventh to win.
Campin helped Plattsmouth with four hits and three RBI in the game. Caden Hinton drove in four runs and Elshire and Villamonte each pocketed three hits and two RBI. Miller helped Plattsmouth’s offense with a pair of walks.
Plattsmouth 020 407 0 – 13 14 6
Laramie 015 153 x – 15 8 3