Plattsmouth wins games in Rapid City tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Plattsmouth Seniors turned their trip to South Dakota into a winning experience this past weekend.

The Blue Devils finished fifth in the 16-team Veterans Classic at Rapid City, S.D. Plattsmouth finished 3-2 during the tournament, which featured squads from Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana.

It was the second straight year that Plattsmouth took part in the Veterans Classic. Eight teams played in the Pete Lien Field Pool and the other eight competed in the BHSH Ballpark Pool. Plattsmouth played single games on Thursday and Friday and took the field twice on Saturday. The fifth-place game was held on Sunday.

Plattsmouth 8, Renner (S.D.) 3

The Blue Devils started their trip on a successful note against Renner. Plattsmouth posted six runs in the third inning and remained ahead from that point on. Renner cut the gap in half in the bottom of the sixth, but Plattsmouth re-established control with a pair of insurance runs in the seventh.

Gage Olsen, Evan Miller, Caden Hinton and Gabe Villamonte each had two hits for the Blue Devils. Hinton and Trent Elshire each drove in two runs and Miller, Villamonte and Henry Loontjer all had one walk. T.J. Fitzpatrick added one RBI in the victory.

Starting pitcher Drew Iverson gave Plattsmouth an edge with his work on the mound. He struck out ten Renner batters in six innings.

Plattsmouth 006 000 2 – 8 13 0

Renner 000 003 0 – 3 3 4

Plattsmouth 12, Alliance 0

Plattsmouth dominated Alliance on Friday in a five-inning game. The team scored five runs in the opening inning and increased the lead to 12-0 in the third inning.

Olsen, Hinton, Villamonte, Iverson and Fitzpatrick all had two hits in the victory. Hinton and Iverson each drove in three runs, Elshire had two RBI and Miller chipped in one walk.

Sam Campin kept Alliance off balance throughout the first four innings. He struck out six batters in his 45-pitch performance. Nate Kramer registered one strikeout in his solo inning of relief work.

Alliance 000 00 – 0 3 1

Plattsmouth 534 0x – 12 13 0

Billings (Mont.) 10, Plattsmouth 2

The Blue Devils ran into a buzzsaw Saturday against the 406 Flyers from Billings, Mont. Billings erased a 2-1 deficit with five runs in the second inning. The team then scored twice in the fourth and fifth innings to end the game.

Max Waters guided Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and one RBI.

Plattsmouth 020 00 – 2 6 1

Billings 150 22 – 10 12 0

Rapid City (S.D.) 12, Plattsmouth 4

Plattsmouth faced Rapid City Post 320 late Saturday night. Rapid City changed the complexion of the game with a seven-run outburst in the third inning. The team added three runs in the fourth to create a mercy-rule situation.

Fitzpatrick produced two hits and one RBI and Elshire had two hits for the Blue Devils. Waters chipped in a pair of walks at the plate.

Plattsmouth 022 00 – 4 7 2

Rapid City 027 3x – 12 9 0

Plattsmouth 11, Fargo (N.D.) 6

Plattsmouth and Fargo Post 400 began Sunday’s fifth-place game with high-octane offenses. Fargo opened the day with four runs in the top of the first, and Plattsmouth matched that output in the bottom half of the inning. The Blue Devils then burst ahead with two runs in the second, four runs in the fourth and a solo run in the fifth.

Campin and Elshire guided Plattsmouth’s scoring attack with three hits apiece, and Hinton delivered four RBI with his abilities at the plate. Loontjer helped Plattsmouth’s offense with a pair of walks. Clayton Mayfield, Campin and Elshire pitched for Plattsmouth during the day.

Fargo 401 000 1 – 6 13 2

Plattsmouth 420 410 x – 11 14 1

