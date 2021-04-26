Plattsmouth wins games over Nebraska City, Branched Oak

The Pioneers manufactured their final scoring chance in the seventh. The team had two runners reach base with a single and infield error with two outs. Eggert then stopped a hard-hit grounder to the mound with his glove and tossed the baseball to first base for the final out.

Clyde Hinton and Eggert combined for the shutout on the mound. Hinton tossed the first 5 2/3 innings and allowed two hits with six strikeouts. Eggert picked up the save in 1 1/3 innings. He surrendered one hit and struck out two Pioneers.

Elshire connected on a double and single for Plattsmouth and Hinton and Eggert each walked once at the plate. Max Waters reached base once on a fielder’s choice.

Eggert led the team defensively with five assists. Waters collected two defensive assists at second base and Hinton and Denton each made one defensive assist.

Nebraska City 000 000 0 – 0 3 2

Plattsmouth 000 100 x – 1 2 2

Plattsmouth 10, Branched Oak 6

The run production in Friday’s game soared after the fourth inning. The teams posted 15 of the game’s 16 runs in the final three frames.