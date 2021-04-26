Plattsmouth wins games over Nebraska City, Branched Oak

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes created a winning 24 hours of baseball this week with victories over Nebraska City and Branched Oak on consecutive days.
The Blue Devils hosted the area teams on Thursday and Friday afternoons. Plattsmouth won a close game over Nebraska City and then outslugged Branched Oak the following day.
Plattsmouth 1, Nebraska City 0
Plattsmouth turned the game’s first run into the most important one during a rivalry matchup with Nebraska City.
The Blue Devils used a solo run in the fourth inning to get past the Pioneers. Plattsmouth defeated Nebraska City 13-1 earlier in the season, but NCHS provided the team with a tougher battle during the rematch.
The schools traded zeroes on the scoreboard for the first three innings before Plattsmouth touched home plate. Trent Elshire drilled a double down the right-field line and moved to third base on Drew Iverson’s infield groundout. Elshire then came home when William Robert knocked the baseball to right field and there was an outfield error.
Plattsmouth ended the fifth inning when Quinton Denton threw out a runner trying to steal second base for the third out. Nebraska City had runners on the corners in the sixth inning, but relief pitcher Adam Eggert induced a groundout to end the threat.
The Pioneers manufactured their final scoring chance in the seventh. The team had two runners reach base with a single and infield error with two outs. Eggert then stopped a hard-hit grounder to the mound with his glove and tossed the baseball to first base for the final out.
Clyde Hinton and Eggert combined for the shutout on the mound. Hinton tossed the first 5 2/3 innings and allowed two hits with six strikeouts. Eggert picked up the save in 1 1/3 innings. He surrendered one hit and struck out two Pioneers.
Elshire connected on a double and single for Plattsmouth and Hinton and Eggert each walked once at the plate. Max Waters reached base once on a fielder’s choice.
Eggert led the team defensively with five assists. Waters collected two defensive assists at second base and Hinton and Denton each made one defensive assist.
Nebraska City 000 000 0 – 0 3 2
Plattsmouth 000 100 x – 1 2 2
Plattsmouth 10, Branched Oak 6
The run production in Friday’s game soared after the fourth inning. The teams posted 15 of the game’s 16 runs in the final three frames.
Plattsmouth tried to sprint away from the Malcolm-Raymond Central co-op team in the bottom of the fifth. The Blue Devils increased their 1-0 lead to 7-0 during the inning. PHS then scored three key runs in the next stanza to make it 10-2.
That insurance policy paid off in the seventh inning. Branched Oak began a major comeback attempt by scoring four times against the Blue Devils. Plattsmouth kept the visitors from erasing the entire gap by the end of the game.
Iverson gave Plattsmouth production on the pitching mound with nine strikeouts through six innings. He allowed four hits and one walk during his appearance. Waters and Sam Campin tossed the final frame for the Blue Devils.
Iverson also led the team at the plate with three singles, one walk and three runs batted in. Eggert delivered one triple, one run and one RBI, and Campin generated two singles and one run. Evan Miller helped the Blue Devils with two singles, one walk and one run.
Waters posted one single, one run and one RBI and Elshire reached base on one single and one error. He touched the plate twice for the team. T.J. Fitzpatrick singled twice and had one RBI and one run, and Clyde Hinton reached base once on an error. Robert scored twice as a pinch-runner and Ethan Coleman walked and scored once.
Branched Oak 000 002 4 – 6 7 4
Plattsmouth 010 063 x – 10 12 3