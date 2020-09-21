Plattsmouth wins home softball game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth softball players booked a ticket to a winning destination Saturday morning without having to leave the PHS campus.

The Blue Devils defeated North Bend Central 11-2. Plattsmouth scored six times in the first inning and increased the lead to 9-0 in the next frame. The team’s final two runs came in the third inning.

Plattsmouth, North Bend Central and Fort Calhoun were supposed to play a triangular during the day, but Fort Calhoun officials called early Saturday morning and said the Pioneers would not be making the trip down. That decision meant Plattsmouth and North Bend Central were only able to play one official game.

The Blue Devils and Tigers competed on the turf field of Blue Devil Park. It was the first time Plattsmouth athletes had played a softball game on the turf surface. Lincoln High, Falls City and Omaha Gross played a triangular on the dirt surface of Plattsmouth’s softball stadium during the morning and early afternoon.

Jessica Meisinger helped Plattsmouth’s offense against NBC with one single, two hit-by-pitches and three runs. Kassidy Fisk singled once and had a RBI walk, Paige Druskis singled, walked and scored once and Josie Knust had one double, one single, one RBI and one run.