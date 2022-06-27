Plattsmouth wins league baseball tournament title

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s favorite three letters in the alphabet Sunday night were ‘k,’ ‘h’ and ‘w’ on the baseball diamond.

The Blue Devils used strikeouts on defense and seven hits on offense to win the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Senior Legion Tournament. Plattsmouth defeated Syracuse 7-0 in front of a loud crowd at Blue Devil Park. The team celebrated with the SENBC trophy at home plate after securing the victory over the Rockets.

Plattsmouth head coach Tim Winters said he was excited to watch the team return to the championship circle. The Blue Devils won last year’s SENBC Senior Legion title over Auburn. Plattsmouth became the first Senior Legion program to repeat as league tournament champions since Falls City accomplished the feat in 2011 and 2012.

“I’m really proud of the guys,” Winters said. “They’ve worked their tails off and did everything they could to make this happen. We wanted to defend our title from last year, and when we learned the championship game would be held here this summer, that gave us even more motivation. We knew the road to the championship would come through Plattsmouth, so we wanted to make sure we were the ones that were traveling on that road.”

Plattsmouth starting pitcher Drew Iverson gave the Blue Devils a suitcase full of strikes in his appearance on the mound. He struck out 13 Syracuse batters and remained in command during his 6 2/3 innings of work. He struck out the side in the second and fourth innings and surrendered just four hits and one walk.

“Drew pitched really well,” Winters said. “He fell behind in the count a couple of times early on, but he found his rhythm and did a nice job for us. He gave us the type of game that you need to have to win a championship. It was a really good effort by him.”

The game remained scoreless until Plattsmouth erupted for five runs in the third inning. Gabe Villamonte reached base on a fielder’s choice and Trent Elshire drew a two-out walk. Caden Hinton then sent a grounder to shortstop. Villamonte and Elshire both scored when the throw bounced past first base.

Plattsmouth’s inning continued when Max Waters drew a walk. That set the stage for Evan Miller, who drilled a two-run double to the right-field fence. Miller then made it 5-0 after Syracuse committed a throwing error on T.J. Fitzpatrick’s infield grounder.

“Getting those five runs was big, because it helped everyone relax,” Winters said. “It was good to see it happen early on like it did, because that gave everyone a lot of confidence and they could just focus on playing baseball. They didn’t have to feel the pressure of trying to play a perfect game. They could go out there and have fun, and when you do that you tend to make a lot of good plays.”

Syracuse’s Griffin Goering slammed a double to the left-field fence to start the fourth, but Iverson erased the threat with three straight strikeouts. He retired the side in order in the fifth and finished Syracuse’s sixth inning with a strikeout.

Plattsmouth pocketed a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Clyde Hinton reached on an infield single and moved to third base on Sam Campin’s double to the left-field fence. Hinton scored on a RBI sacrifice fly by Villamonte, and Campin created a 7-0 margin when he sprinted home on a wild pitch.

Iverson struck out two batters in the seventh before leaving due to pitch-count limits. Villamonte retired Syracuse’s final batter on a flyout to left field to end the game.

Miller led Plattsmouth’s offense with a 3-for-3 night. He slammed two doubles and one single, drove in two runs and scored once. Clyde Hinton collected one single, one walk and one run, and Caden Hinton scored once after reaching base on one single and one error.

Campin tallied one double and one run and Villamonte had one walk, one fielder’s choice, one run and one RBI. Gage Olsen posted one single, Elshire walked twice and scored once and Waters walked and scored once. Fitzpatrick reached base twice for Plattsmouth on one walk and one error.

Plattsmouth claimed the program’s fourth Senior Legion conference tournament title. The Blue Devils also won the Senior Legion crown in 2013, 2015 and 2021.

Syracuse 000 000 0 – 0 4 3

Plattsmouth 005 002 x – 7 7 0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.