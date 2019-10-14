RALSTON – Plattsmouth created a large cushion on the scoreboard with its running attack against Ralston on Friday night.
Those early points helped the Blue Devils fend off a late comeback attempt by the Rams.
Plattsmouth withstood several late scores from Ralston to win 23-19. The Blue Devils went ahead 23-0 in the second quarter and led 23-7 at the beginning of the fourth period. The team surrendered a pair of rushing touchdowns before sealing the victory.
Plattsmouth (3-4) dominated the Rams in the first portion of the game. The Blue Devils used a safety and 51-yard touchdown run from Connor Pohlmeier to go ahead 9-0. PHS increased the gap to double digits after a 13-yard touchdown scamper from Pohlmeier and 23-yard run from Hunter Adkins.
Ralston (1-6) cut the halftime deficit to 16 points when Rashad Madden posted a short touchdown run late in the second period. Jahrran Paces and Madden helped the team create a 23-19 margin with short touchdown dives in the fourth quarter. PHS kept the Rams from completing the comeback in the game’s final stretch.
Plattsmouth’s defense created five Ralston turnovers in the contest. Adam Eggert picked off one pass and Christian Meneses caused and recovered two fumbles. Pohlmeier and Andrew Rathman each recovered one fumble for the team.
Rathman hurt Ralston’s offense multiple times during the evening. He collected four solo and two assisted tackles and made four stops behind the line of scrimmage. One of those plays resulted in a sack.
Sean Ballinger posted one solo and six assisted tackles with one sack, and Jim Barnard generated six solo and two assisted tackles for Plattsmouth. Oscar Hinton made four solo and four assisted plays and Adkins posted two solo and two assisted tackles. Eggert and Brayden Zaliauskas each had three solo and five assisted tackles.
Pohlmeier led Plattsmouth’s offense with 206 rushing yards on 23 carries. Adkins gained 37 yards on six attempts and Wynstyn Martin-Morrison had nine yards on three carries.
Adkins completed a pair of passes during the night. Martin-Morrison hauled in a 13-yard reception and Laney made an 11-yard catch.
Plattsmouth will continue its district schedule Oct. 18 with a 7 p.m. home game against Waverly. PHS will finish the regular season Oct. 25 with a road game against Omaha Gross.
Plattsmouth 9 14 0 0 – 23
Ralston 0 7 0 12 – 19
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
PLT – Pohlmeier 51 run (Prokupek kick)
PLT – Safety
2nd Quarter
PLT – Pohlmeier 13 run (Prokupek kick)
PLT – Adkins 23 run (Prokupek kick)
RAL – Madden 2 run (Landasure kick)
4th Quarter
RAL – Paces 1 run (run no good)
RAL – Madden 2 run (kick no good)