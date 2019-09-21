RALSTON – Plattsmouth athletes put a checkmark in the victory column Thursday night by keeping Ralston from making a comeback on the court.
The Blue Devils left Ralston’s gym with a 25-10, 25-21, 31-29 volleyball triumph. Plattsmouth dominated game one and remained in control throughout game two. The team then fought off five game points in the final session to clinch the contest.
PHS head coach Ashley Classen said the match was a valuable learning experience for the team.
“I feel we started strong but we got comfortable after that. We got too comfortable,” Classen said. “That’s something we can learn from this. We have to keep the energy going throughout the entire match and not let up if we get ahead of a team early.”
Plattsmouth (6-4) relied on its defensive strength to keep Ralston (1-11) from posting many scoring rallies in the first two games. All-Eastern Midlands Conference libero Alyssa Bock anchored the defense with multiple digs across the court. Fellow veterans Savanna Berger and Chloe Sabatka both collected ace blocks and the team surrendered just one ace early on.
“We switched our defensive rotation last week to try a little different lineup, and it’s worked really well,” Classen said. “The girls did a nice job defensively tonight.”
A noisy student section helped the Rams begin game three with more energy. Ralston built a 12-7 lead with three kills from Shyanne Meyer and an ace by Reece Madden. An ace block by Naveah Cox kept Ralston ahead 23-21.
You have free articles remaining.
The Rams then secured five chances to win in a dramatic final stretch of the match. The Blue Devils trailed 25-24, 26-25, 27-26, 28-27 and 29-28 but battled back in each stressful situation. The team took advantage of a Ralston hitting error to tie it at 29-29, and Berger then slammed home kills on the next two points to seal the victory.
Classen said she felt the Blue Devils showed toughness when they found themselves in several difficult spots in game three.
“Initially I thought let’s just get this done quickly,” Classen said. “I thought we were the better team and I was hoping that we could close it out right away.
“But we learned a lot from being down like that. Seeing the girls fight off game point after game point and then win it at the end was a big deal. These girls have a lot of character and fight in them, and they showed it there. They did a really nice job of battling hard the whole way.”
Berger finished the evening with eight kills and three ace blocks. Sabatka collected eight kills and two ace blocks and Taylor Caba posted four kills, one ace block and one ace. Kennedy Miller made four kills and Sydney Hobscheidt tallied three kills.
Mackenzie Caba and Rylee Hellbusch each had two kills and Bock collected two aces, one kill and two assists. Katie Rathman and Katie Torres each saw court time for the team.
Plattsmouth will resume its season Oct. 1 at Waverly. The Blue Devils and Vikings will square off at 6:30 p.m.