Plattsmouth wins state game in ten innings over Wayne

WAHOO – The smiles on the faces of Plattsmouth players, coaches and fans matched the length of Wednesday night’s state baseball game against Wayne.

The Blue Devils defeated Wayne 5-4 in ten innings in the Class B Junior Legion State Tournament. Plattsmouth fell behind 4-3 in the eighth inning before extending the game on a two-out error. The team then used a run-scoring single by Parker Aughenbaugh in the tenth to advance to the state title matchup.

Plattsmouth head coach Tim Winters said he was proud of the Blue Devils for overcoming adversity at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo. Wayne took advantage of two Plattsmouth fielding errors to score three times in the top of the seventh. Two of the runs came home on a two-out double. Wayne then went up in the eighth on a two-out single to right field.

“Early on we got up 3-0 and I thought we’d have a chance to close it out in seven innings, but we had a couple of things happen there that made it go extras,” Winters said. “The thing I love about this team is that we’re not going to give up. It would have been easy to hang our heads and let them win, but the guys chose to keep fighting. It’s a really good feeling to see them come out of here with a win.”

Plattsmouth fans roared with approval after the team went up 1-0 in the third. Louis Ingram blasted a triple to the right-field wall and scored on Henry Loontjer’s double to center.

The Blue Devils (23-6) built their lead to 3-0 in the fourth. Eli Horner reached base on an infield error and advanced to second on Dylan Eby’s infield single. Aughenbaugh drove in Horner with a single to left to make it 2-0, and Tyler Demboski knocked in Eby from third base with a RBI sacrifice fly to right field.

The lead remained intact until Wayne came to bat in the seventh. Zach McManigal reached base on an infield error and advanced 90 feet on Jase Dean’s single to right. McManigal scored after an infield error on a grounder by Wyatt Heikes. Devin Anderson then caused Wayne fans to erupt with joy after he drilled a two-run double to the deepest part of the ballpark.

Wayne (27-2) took a 4-3 lead in the eighth. Kalen Moormeier drew a walk and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and wild pitch. Dean knocked a two-out single to right field to give Wayne the lead for the first time.

Winters said the Blue Devils had an advantage by being the home team on the scoreboard. They knew they would have another opportunity to keep the game going in their half of the eighth.

“In a game like this it was a big deal to be the home team,” Winters said. “If they got one run, then we knew we could come back and get one too.”

Plattsmouth did exactly that in the eighth. Horner drew a four-pitch walk and moved into scoring position on a steal. Demboski then came to bat with two outs. He knocked an infield grounder that led to a Wayne error. Horner kept moving on the play and crossed the plate to make it 4-4.

Wayne had a runner reach third base in the ninth, but Demboski ended the threat by making a running catch in right field with two outs. Wayne then had two runners on base in the tenth before Plattsmouth collected an inning-ending groundout.

Gabe Villamonte began Plattsmouth’s tenth inning with a leadoff walk. He advanced into scoring position when Horner knocked a grounder to the right side of the infield.

That set the stage for Aughenbaugh’s game-winning play with two outs. He sent a screaming grounder through the gap between shortstop and third base into left field. Villamonte raced home and stepped on the plate before the throw could come in. Plattsmouth players, coaches and fans celebrated as they realized the team would get to play for a state title.

Winters said Aughenbaugh and Ingram both gave the Blue Devils quality innings on the mound. Aughenbaugh tossed 6 2/3 innings and allowed just three hits with six strikeouts. Ingram worked the rest of the game and allowed four hits with one strikeout.

“Parker threw a great game and Louis did too when he came in,” Winters said. “We knew we’d have to have great pitching in order to beat Wayne, and those guys gave us that tonight. They did their jobs really well out there.”

Aughenbaugh collected two singles and one RBI and Ingram tallied one triple, two walks and one run. Loontjer reached base on one double and one error, Villamonte had one single, one walk and one run and Horner scored twice after reaching on one error and one walk.

Eby posted one single and one run, Demboski drove in one run and reached on one error and Ethan Walker produced one sacrifice bunt. Gage Olsen reached base on one hit-by-pitch and one intentional walk for the Blue Devils.

Plattsmouth advanced to the Class B Junior Legion state championship game for the first time in program history. The team had approximately 45 minutes to rest before facing Lincoln Christian for the state title.

“I’m so proud of these guys,” Winters said. “They’ve made history tonight.”

Wayne 000 000 310 0 – 4 7 4

Plattsmouth 001 200 010 1 – 5 5 3