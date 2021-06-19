Plattsmouth wins three games on consecutive days

The Plattsmouth Seniors kept their winning ways intact this weekend with three victories in two days on the baseball diamond.
Plattsmouth 15, Scottsbluff 2
The Blue Devils squared off with Scottsbluff in a game at Seward on Friday afternoon. Scottsbluff defeated Seward 11-3 in the morning before taking on Plattsmouth in the early afternoon.
Plattsmouth dominated the Bearcats by putting the baseball in play early and often. The team took advantage of seven Scottsbluff errors and ended the game after five innings due to mercy rule.
Plattsmouth posted a solo run in the first inning and reeled off seven runs in the next frame. The Blue Devils made it 10-0 in the third inning and created a 15-0 gap in the fifth. Scottsbluff scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to create the final margin.
Adam Eggert helped the Blue Devils with two hits and four runs batted in. Drew Iverson crushed a home run and ended the day with three RBI, and Caden Hinton connected on two hits and three RBI.
Trent Elshire posted two hits and two RBI and Max Waters drew three walks for Plattsmouth. Sam Campin and T.J. Fitzpatrick each walked once.
Eggert, Iverson and Gabe Villamonte pitched for Plattsmouth. They combined for four strikeouts.
Plattsmouth 172 05 – 15 9 2
Scottsbluff 000 02 – 2 9 7
Plattsmouth 7, Lincoln High 1
Plattsmouth hosted two games with players from Lincoln High on Saturday morning and afternoon. The Blue Devils used consistent hitting to capture victories in both contests.
The Blue Devils broke onto the scoreboard with a three-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning. Iverson and Caden Hinton began the frame with consecutive singles to right field, and Evan Miller moved his teammates into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Villamonte then loaded the bases when he was struck by a pitch.
Quinton Denton made it 2-0 when he ripped a sizzling drive down the third-base line. Fitzpatrick then increased the gap with a RBI sacrifice fly to center field.
Eggert reached base on an error in the third inning and later scored on a second infield miscue. The Blue Devils added a run in the fourth after Fitzpatrick singled to right field and stole second base. Waters sent him home with a RBI double to left.
Lincoln High scored a solo run in the top of the fifth on an error, double and single. The Blue Devils then put the game away in the sixth. Waters drilled a RBI double to left field and Eggert followed with a RBI shot to right.
Clyde Hinton retired the side in order in the seventh to pick up the complete-game victory. He limited Lincoln High to four hits and registered seven strikeouts.
Iverson went 4-for-4 with three singles, one double and one run. Waters collected two doubles and two RBI and Denton tallied one double, one single and two RBI. Fitzpatrick chipped in two singles, two runs and a RBI sacrifice fly.
Caden Hinton scored once and reached base on two singles and one error. Eggert reached base on two singles and one error and pocketed one run and one RBI. Miller generated one walk and one sacrifice bunt, Villamonte had one hit-by-pitch and one run and William Robert drew one intentional walk.
Lincoln High 000 010 0 – 1 4 2
Plattsmouth 031 102 x – 7 13 2
Plattsmouth 4, Lincoln High 2
Plattsmouth rallied from an early 2-0 deficit in the second game of the doubleheader. The Blue Devils scored once in the third inning and went ahead 3-2 in the fourth. The team padded the lead with a solo run in the fifth.
Campin picked up the victory with a complete game on the mound. He scattered three hits and struck out four batters. He fired first-pitch strikes to 16 hitters in the game.