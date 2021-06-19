Plattsmouth wins three games on consecutive days

The Plattsmouth Seniors kept their winning ways intact this weekend with three victories in two days on the baseball diamond.

Plattsmouth 15, Scottsbluff 2

The Blue Devils squared off with Scottsbluff in a game at Seward on Friday afternoon. Scottsbluff defeated Seward 11-3 in the morning before taking on Plattsmouth in the early afternoon.

Plattsmouth dominated the Bearcats by putting the baseball in play early and often. The team took advantage of seven Scottsbluff errors and ended the game after five innings due to mercy rule.

Plattsmouth posted a solo run in the first inning and reeled off seven runs in the next frame. The Blue Devils made it 10-0 in the third inning and created a 15-0 gap in the fifth. Scottsbluff scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to create the final margin.

Adam Eggert helped the Blue Devils with two hits and four runs batted in. Drew Iverson crushed a home run and ended the day with three RBI, and Caden Hinton connected on two hits and three RBI.

Trent Elshire posted two hits and two RBI and Max Waters drew three walks for Plattsmouth. Sam Campin and T.J. Fitzpatrick each walked once.