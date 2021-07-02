Plattsmouth wins twice over Lincoln Christian

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players made winning twice as nice this week with a pair of home victories over Lincoln Christian.
Plattsmouth swept a Junior-Senior Legion doubleheader at Blue Devil Park on Tuesday night. The Plattsmouth Juniors improved to 7-7 and the Plattsmouth Seniors increased their summer mark to 24-5.
Plattsmouth Juniors 5, Lincoln Christian 3
Plattsmouth uncorked a major comeback in the final inning of the Junior Legion game. The Blue Devils scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Crusaders. Dylan Eby crushed a walk-off home run to cap the team’s rally.
Gabe Villamonte collected two hits and two runs batted in and Eby finished with two RBI. Clayton Mayfield registered six strikeouts in six innings of work. Villamonte added one inning on the mound for the Blue Devils.
Plattsmouth spoiled the efforts of Lincoln Christian starting pitcher Andrew Johnson. He struck out ten Blue Devils through six innings.
LCHS 001 110 0 – 3 3 3
Plattsmouth 000 100 4 – 5 6 2
Plattsmouth Seniors 10, Lincoln Christian 2
Plattsmouth left nothing to chance during a dominant Senior Legion victory. The Blue Devils pasted three runs on the scoreboard in the first inning and doubled their lead after three frames. The team ended the game via mercy rule in the fifth inning.
Drew Iverson and Trent Elshire produced many of the team’s highlights at the plate. Iverson ended the evening with three hits and five RBI, and Elshire generated two hits and two runs for the Blue Devils.
William Robert drove in a pair of runs and Max Waters and Adam Eggert each drew two walks. Elshire and Eggert combined on the pitching victory. Elshire tossed four innings and Eggert notched one inning against Lincoln Christian.
LCHS 000 20 – 2 2 2
Plattsmouth 321 31 – 10 11 0