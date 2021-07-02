Plattsmouth wins twice over Lincoln Christian

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players made winning twice as nice this week with a pair of home victories over Lincoln Christian.

Plattsmouth swept a Junior-Senior Legion doubleheader at Blue Devil Park on Tuesday night. The Plattsmouth Juniors improved to 7-7 and the Plattsmouth Seniors increased their summer mark to 24-5.

Plattsmouth Juniors 5, Lincoln Christian 3

Plattsmouth uncorked a major comeback in the final inning of the Junior Legion game. The Blue Devils scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Crusaders. Dylan Eby crushed a walk-off home run to cap the team’s rally.

Gabe Villamonte collected two hits and two runs batted in and Eby finished with two RBI. Clayton Mayfield registered six strikeouts in six innings of work. Villamonte added one inning on the mound for the Blue Devils.

Plattsmouth spoiled the efforts of Lincoln Christian starting pitcher Andrew Johnson. He struck out ten Blue Devils through six innings.

LCHS 001 110 0 – 3 3 3

Plattsmouth 000 100 4 – 5 6 2