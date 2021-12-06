Plattsmouth wrestlers claim matches at Cozad Invite

COZAD – Plattsmouth wrestlers matched up with opponents from all spots on the Nebraska map during Saturday’s Cozad Invite.

The Blue Devils finished fifth in the boys tournament with 93.5 points. Hastings (261 points) and Gering (167.5) claimed the top two spots in the 16-team event. Schools from the eastern, central and western parts of the state traveled to Cozad for wrestling action.

Logan Wooten (138 pounds), Josh Colgrove (170), Cameron Aughenbaugh (182), Josh Adkins (195) and Caleb Adkins (220) earned medals for Plattsmouth.

Josh Adkins highlighted the team’s day with a first-place performance. He pinned Gering’s Taydon Gorsuch in the first round and defeated Wahoo’s Kyan Lausterer 12-0 in the semifinals. He pinned Oaklyn Smith of Hastings in 3:20 to win the title.

Aughenbaugh placed second and Colgrove and Caleb Adkins each finished third. Wooten pocketed a fifth-place award in his weight bracket.

Team Results

Hastings 261, Gering 167.5, Cozad 129, Wahoo 121.5, Plattsmouth 93.5, Sidney 86.5, Aurora 83, Lexington 81, Ogallala 80, Chadron 76.5, Seward 73, Gothenburg 61, Alliance 30, Adams Central 29, McCook 27, Holdrege 14

Plattsmouth Results

120 – Randy Morehead

Pinned by Tucker Adams (HST) 4:54, pinned by Tyler Trumbley (GTB) 3:53

126 – Hayden Coleman

Pinned by Austin Munier (SID) 1:06, pinned by Logan Stephens (OGL) 0:52

132 – Chance Larsen

Pinned by Braden Underwood (CHD) 1:01, pinned by Tate Thompson (ALC) 1:47

138 – Logan Wooten (5th)

Dec. by Elijah Johnson (HST) 7-2, dec. Nathan Mieth (ADC) 7-5, pinned Jaden Rodriguez (ALC) 0:54, pinned by Albert Stone (GER) 2:11, dec. Christian Rodriguez (LEX) 8-3

145 – Bryce Neuin

Dec. Zane Stoike (ALC) 5-4, dec. by Blake Kile (HST) 2-0, dec. by Noah Bordovsky (WAH) 1-0

152 – Dominic Vercellino

Pinned by Mason Marquardt (HLD) 5:53, pinned Zane Cullers (CHD) 0:42, pinned by Ethan Skalsky (OGL) 1:00

160 – Mathew Zitek

Dec. by Jameson Smith (GTB) 6-5, dec. by Britton Kemling (AUR) 4-3

170 – Josh Colgrove (3rd)

Tech fall Landon Holecheck (OGL) 19-4, dec. by Isaac White (COZ) 5-3, pinned Conner Wademan (HST) 0:27, dec. Rhett Cullers (CHD) 2-0

182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (2nd)

Pinned Cayden Gibbons (LEX) 0:27, dec. Nolan Hill (SEW) 8-4, pinned by Jacob Awiszus (GER) 0:50

195 – Josh Adkins (1st)

Pinned Taydon Gorsuch (GER) 5:08, maj. dec. Kyan Lausterer (WAH) 12-0, pined Oaklyn Smith (HST) 3:20

220 – Caleb Adkins (3rd)

Pinned by Collin Schwartzkopf (GER) 1:57, pinned Matthias Benzel (ALC) 2:37, pinned Blaine Hamik (HST) 0:31, pinned Dustin Hurley (SEW) 0:54, dec. Dominek Rohleder (WAH) 5-0

285 – Eli Michel

Pinned Sebastian Dones (LEX) 3:29, pinned by Aaron Jividen (AUR) 0:52, pinned by David Sanchez (COZ) no time listed

JV 170 – Parker Aughenbaugh (1st)

Pinned Garrett Bellis (AUR) 4:39, pinned Jose Barrios (GER) 2:02, tech fall Avery Larsen (HST) 15-0

JV 182 – Wesley Vick (1st)

Pinned Hunter Trumble (AUR) 2:35, pinned Thunder Hayek (SEW) 3:24, maj. dec. Lane Wright (COZ) 12-3

JV 195 – Logan Betts

Pinned by Layton Carpenter (MCC) 3:51, dec. Ethan Woolard (SEW) 5-0, pinned Ryan Oatts (OGL) 1:56, dec. by Layton Carpenter (MCC) 6-2

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.