Plattsmouth wrestlers compete at Bellevue West Duals Invite

BELLEVUE – Plattsmouth athletes gained experience on the mat Friday night during three duals in Bellevue West’s gym.

The Blue Devils faced Aurora, Omaha Gross and Blair at the Bellevue West Duals Invite. The four teams competed in one pool and Wahoo, Bellevue West, Elkhorn and Johnson County Central were in a second pool. Teams only faced opponents in their own pool during the evening.

Plattsmouth placed third with a 1-2 mark. The Blue Devils battled two teams ranked in the top ten of the Class B state duals ratings. Aurora is ranked sixth in the state and Blair is ranked eighth.

Aurora 47, Plattsmouth 33

Plattsmouth created several dramatic moments during the opening dual. The Blue Devils fell behind 24-0 after the first four matches but rallied to take a 30-29 lead. Logan Wooten, Dominic Cherek and Dominic Vercellino scored three straight pins, and Josh Colgrove and Josh Adkins each produced pins to give PHS a one-point lead.

Aurora used its experience to hold off Plattsmouth’s comeback attempt. Returning state qualifiers Mack Owens and Aaron Jividen collected pins and Jack Allen added a pin for the Huskies.

106 – Colin Kennedy (AHS) pinned Eli Bachman (PLT), 0:46