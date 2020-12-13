Plattsmouth wrestlers compete at Bellevue West Duals Invite

BELLEVUE – Plattsmouth athletes gained experience on the mat Friday night during three duals in Bellevue West’s gym.
The Blue Devils faced Aurora, Omaha Gross and Blair at the Bellevue West Duals Invite. The four teams competed in one pool and Wahoo, Bellevue West, Elkhorn and Johnson County Central were in a second pool. Teams only faced opponents in their own pool during the evening.
Plattsmouth placed third with a 1-2 mark. The Blue Devils battled two teams ranked in the top ten of the Class B state duals ratings. Aurora is ranked sixth in the state and Blair is ranked eighth.
Aurora 47, Plattsmouth 33
Plattsmouth created several dramatic moments during the opening dual. The Blue Devils fell behind 24-0 after the first four matches but rallied to take a 30-29 lead. Logan Wooten, Dominic Cherek and Dominic Vercellino scored three straight pins, and Josh Colgrove and Josh Adkins each produced pins to give PHS a one-point lead.
Aurora used its experience to hold off Plattsmouth’s comeback attempt. Returning state qualifiers Mack Owens and Aaron Jividen collected pins and Jack Allen added a pin for the Huskies.
106 – Colin Kennedy (AHS) pinned Eli Bachman (PLT), 0:46
113 – Caden Svoboda (AHS) pinned Evan Kindelin (PLT), 1:51
120 – Jeremy Oswald (AHS) pinned Cael Nielsen (PLT), 5:59
126 – Kahle Greenwood (AHS) pinned Elijah Dix (PLT), 0:36
132 – Logan Wooten (PLT) pinned Tyson Kottwitz (AHS), 3:04
138 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) pinned Brian Dieckmann (AHS), 1:12
145 – Dominic Vercellino (PLT) pinned Damian Stanley (AHS), 3:08
152 – Trevor Kluck (AHS) tech fall Parker Aughenbaugh (PLT), 20-5
160 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) pinned Britton Kemling (AHS), 4:47
170 – Josh Adkins (PLT) pinned Allen Stalnaker (AHS), 3:41
182 – Mack Owens (AHS) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT), 4:45
195 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) dec. Brekyn Papineau (AHS), 8-7
220 – Jack Allen (AHS) pinned Eli Michel (PLT), 2:44
285 – Aaron Jividen (AHS) pinned Ben Yoder (PLT), 4:43
Plattsmouth 37, Omaha Gross 34
Plattsmouth gained enough ground early in the second dual to withstand an Omaha Gross comeback attempt.
The Blue Devils produced four early pins and won five of the first six matches. Cameron Aughenbaugh then gave Plattsmouth important points with a pin in his 170-pound match. Omaha Gross claimed the final five matches but Plattsmouth held on for the three-point victory.
113 – Cooper Franks (OGHS) dec. Evan Kindelin (PLT), 4-1
120 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) pinned Rex Floerchinger (OGHS), 1:30
126 – Elijah Dix (PLT) pinned Jackson Franks (OGHS), 3:47
132 – Logan Wooten (PLT) pinned Brayden Wiesen (OGHS), 1:06
138 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) pinned Angelo Nacarelli (OGHS), 1:26
145 – Dominic Vercellino (PLT) dec. Ethan Le (OGHS), 5-0
152 – Cole Paladino (OGHS) maj. dec. Parker Aughenbaugh (PLT), 10-2
160 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) maj. dec. Owen Brennan (OGHS), 9-0
170 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Luke Rice (OGHS), 1:37
182 – Tommy Gilbert (OGHS) dec. Caleb Adkins (PLT), 4-2
195 – Jake Garcia (OGHS) pinned Eli Michel (PLT), 5:22
220 – Brandon Kabourek (OGHS) won by forfeit
285 – Salvatore Nacarelli (OGHS) pinned Ben Yoder (PLT), 0:22
106 – Henry Nosbisch (OGHS) pinned Eli Bachman (PLT), 1:03
Blair 51, Plattsmouth 23
Blair’s veteran lineup made an impact throughout the evening’s final dual. The Bears changed a close margin into a double-digit lead during the later matches. Blair swept the final six bouts to stop the Blue Devils.
120 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) maj. dec. Karter Scott (BLA), 10-2
126 – Elijah Dix (PLT) won by forfeit
132 – Logan Wooten (PLT) pinned Shay Bailey (BLA), 1:10
138 – Landon Templar (BLA) won by forfeit
145 – Charlie Powers (BLA) pinned Dominic Vercellino (PLT), 0:20
152 – Yoan Camejo (BLA) tech fall Parker Aughenbaugh (PLT), 21-4
160 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) dec. Dylan Berg (BLA), 10-4
170 – Josh Adkins (PLT) maj. dec. Dane Larsen (BLA), 11-0
182 – Braden Hanson (BLA) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT), 2:54
195 – Dexter Larsen (BLA) maj. dec. Caleb Adkins (PLT), 15-5
220 – Gabe Gaskill (BLA) pinned Eli Michel (PLT), 0:21
285 – Lance Hume (BLA) pinned Ben Yoder (PLT), 3:06
106 – Jesse Loges (BLA) pinned Eli Bachman (PLT), 1:47
113 – Luke Frost (BLA) pinned Evan Kindelin (PLT), 5:08
