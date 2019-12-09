Plattsmouth wrestlers journeyed west this weekend to take part in matches at two sites in central Nebraska.
Lexington 54, Plattsmouth 25
The Blue Devils stopped in Lexington on Friday night for a dual with the Minutemen. Truett Giles, Ben Yoder, Mathew Zitek, Josh Colgrove and Cameron Aughenbaugh claimed victories for Plattsmouth.
195 – Truett Giles (PLT) def. Ismael Ayala (LEX), 9-3
220 – Sebastian Romero (LEX) won by forfeit
285 – Ben Yoder (PLT) pinned Manuel Ortega (LEX), 0:59
106 – Daven Naylor (LEX) pinned Evan Kindelin (PLT), 0:28
113 – Ivan Lazo (LEX) won by forfeit
120 – Ean Bailey (LEX) pinned Bryce Neuin (PLT), 1:50
126 – Angel De La Torre (LEX) won by forfeit
132 – Anthony Rodriguez (LEX) won by forfeit
138 – Brady Fago (LEX) pinned Hunter Smith (PLT), 2:39
145 – Mathew Zitek (PLT) pinned Carlos Romero (LEX), 5:20
152 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) maj. dec. Rene Corado (LEX), 9-0
160 – Arturo Navarrete (LEX) pinned Caleb Laney (PLT), 0:51
170 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Dakota Haines (LEX), 3:44
182 – Efrin Aguirre (LEX) pinned Cougar Hendricks (PLT), 1:52
Cozad Invite
Plattsmouth traveled to Cozad on Saturday for action in the Cozad Invite. PHS placed 16th in team standings with 43 points. Aurora (178.5) and North Platte (152) finished first and second.
Josh Colgrove (152 pounds) and Cameron Aughenbaugh (170) both earned medals at the varsity level. Colgrove captured second place and Aughenbaugh finished third. Cael Nielsen, Josh Adkins, Lucas Anderson, Cougar Hendricks and Xander Rodriguez collected junior varsity medals for Plattsmouth.
Team Results
Aurora 178.5, North Platte 152, Adams Central 131.5, Lexington 126.5, Ogallala 118, Gering 116.5, McCook 105, Holdrege 100.5, Chadron 90.5, Wahoo 89.5, Seward 87, Sidney 76, Cozad 63, Alliance 55, Gothenburg 44, Plattsmouth 43
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
120 – Bryce Neuin
Pinned by Ean Bailey (LEX) 1:24, dec. Lazaro Perez (OGL) 3-2, dec. by Kahle Greenwood (AUR) 9-6
138 – Hunter Smith
Pinned by Asa Johnson (ALL) 3:28, dec. Nate Renner (MCC) 8-1, maj. dec. by Cameron Kort (ADC) 13-2
145 – Mathew Zitek
Pinned by Tate Felber (MCC) 1:56, dec. Michael Rico (GER) 4-3, pinned by Raymen Riley (NPL) 0:49
152 – Josh Colgrove (2nd)
Pinned Riley May (COZ) 3:26, dec. Landon Towne (MCC) 3-0, pinned by Cameron Zink (OGL) 4:49
170 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (4th)
Pinned Mason Bisbee (SEW) 3:12, pinned Chen Guo (AUR) 5:16, pinned by Cash Arensdorf (NPL) 2:17, dec. Eli Boryca (COZ) 4-0, pinned by Damian Smith (HLD) 2:28
182 – Truett Giles
Pinned by Mack Owens (AUR) 2:26, pinned Derek Fosbinder (OGL) 0:18, dec. by Oaklyn Smith (ADC) 9-5
195 – Tanner Baxter
Tech fall by Imanol Munoz (HLD) 18-2, dec. by Aiden Vaughn (CHD) 11-9
285 – Ben Yoder
Pinned by Aaron Jividen (AUR) 3:16, pinned by Bo Edmond (OGL) 2:06
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
106 – Evan Kindelin
Pinned Rahul Singh (AUR) 2:08, pinned Carson Stevens (GHB) 5:01, pinned by Gavin Eberly (AUR) 2:33, pinned by Marquel Maldonado (GER) 1:57
113 – Cael Nielsen (3rd)
Dec. by Jackson Konrad (LEX) 4-2, pinned Trey Rich (HLD) 2:14, tech fall Cristian Ortega (LEX) 22-6, pinned Joseph Barraza (GER) 3:32
138 – Josh Adkins (4th)
Inj. default over Zeik Florea (NPL), pinned Xzavior Roggasch (SID) 0:15, pinned by Haedyn Brauer (NPL) 2:05, pinned Chayton Bynes (CHD) 4:04; dec. by Brandon Schriner (GHB) 4-3
145 – Lucas Anderson (2nd)
Pinned James Babcock (ADC) 3:00, pinned Conner Weidman (GHB) 1:16, pinned Mason Marquardt (HLD) 4:33, pinned by Santana Morin (NPL) 2:04
170 – Cougar Hendricks (3rd)
Dec. by Trenton Peterson (GHB) 8-6, pinned Jaden Dike (NPL) 3:46, maj. dec. Jaxen Gangwish (ADC) 9-0
285 – Xander Rodriguez (4th)
Pinned by Nathan Hofrock (SID) 1:43, pinned Trysten Terry (NPL) 2:23, pinned Blake Messervy (OGL) 0:35, pinned Jaden Cervantes (COZ) 1:50, pinned by Brandon Lock (SID) 0:40