NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth wrestlers battled four opponents Saturday during their trip to a duals tournament in Nebraska City.

The Blue Devils took part in the Rumble in River Country event at Nebraska City High School. The duals tournament featured 15 schools from both Nebraska and Iowa. Action took place on four mats in the old NCHS gym and four mats in the new high school gym.

Plattsmouth finished 11th in the tournament with a 1-3 mark. Seward defeated PHS 40-36 in the morning’s first dual and Plattsmouth stopped Falls City 52-18 in the second dual. Platteview edged Plattsmouth 40-30 in the third and final pool-play dual.

Teams advanced to either championship or consolation brackets depending on their pool-play results. Plattsmouth matched up with Wahoo in the consolation bracket. Wahoo slipped past the Blue Devils 38-36.

Hastings defeated Nebraska City 57-24 in the championship dual. York claimed third place with a 37-36 victory over Platteview.

Team Results

1) Hastings, 2) Nebraska City, 3) York, 4) Platteview, 5) Aurora, 6) Clarinda, 7) Seward, 8) Fort Calhoun, 9) Wahoo, 10) Elkhorn, 11) Plattsmouth, 12) No 12th-place team, 13) Falls City, 14) Crete, 15) Nebraska City JV, 16) Hastings JV

Seward 40, Plattsmouth 36

106 – Cash Duncan (SEW) pinned Cael Nielsen (PLT), 3:36

113 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) won by forfeit

120 – Evan Kindelin (PLT) won by forfeit

126 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) won by forfeit

132 – Breckin Schoepf (SEW) pinned Josh Adkins (PLT), 1:44

138 – Hunter Smith (PLT) pinned Zack Vrbka (SEW), 3:08

145 – Sean Martin (SEW) maj. dec. Caleb Laney (PLT), 11-2

152 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) pinned Jordan Covert (SEW), 3:52

160 – Mason Bisbee (SEW) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT), 0:56

170 – Truett Giles (PLT) pinned Daniel Clark (SEW), 3:47

182 – Wyatt Warner (SEW) pinned Tanner Baxter (PLT), 1:07

195 – Zach Ellingson (SEW) won by forfeit

220 – Both open

285 – Jackson Warren (SEW) pinned Ben Yoder (PLT), 5:14

Plattsmouth 52, Falls City 18

113 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) pinned Travis Ott (FCY), 1:33

120 – Both open

126 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) won by forfeit

132 – Josh Adkins (PLT) won by forfeit

138 – Hunter Smith (PLT) pinned James Eickhoff (FCY), 3:04

145 – Caleb Laney (PLT) maj. dec. Jace Heckenlively (FCY), 14-1

152 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) pinned Lane Burns (FCY), 2:45

160 – Kyle Black (FCY) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT), 2:33

170 – Truett Giles (PLT) pinned Leighton Vice (FCY), 1:15

182 – Tanner Baxter (PLT) won by forfeit

195 – Thomas Fields (FCY) won by forfeit

220 – Both open

285 – Jaden Nolte (FCY) pinned Ben Yoder (PLT), 0:41

106 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) pinned Raymond Feek (FCY), 1:02

Platteview 40, Plattsmouth 30

120 – Aiden Riha (PLV) won by forfeit

126 – Bryar Nadrchal (PLV) dec. Dominic Cherek (PLT), 9-3

132 – Josh Adkins (PLT) pinned Pheonix Jensen (PLV), 3:37

138 – Nick Demonte (PLV) pinned Hunter Smith (PLT), 1:29

145 – Garrett Johnson (PLV) dec. Caleb Laney (PLT), 9-3

152 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) dec. Elliot Steinhoff (PLV), 3-2

160 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Nathan Seeber (PLV), 1:31

170 – Truett Giles (PLT) pinned Maverick Jenson (PLV), 0:24

182 – Nick Horst (PLV) pinned Tanner Baxter (PLT), 1:53

195 – Riley Leng (PLV) won by forfeit

220 – Leo Guenther (PLV) won by forfeit

285 – Ben Yoder (PLT) pinned Brennan Campbell (PLV), 1:24

106 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) dec. Gage Ryba (PLV), 5-3 (OT)

113 – Evan Vertuli (PLV) maj. dec. Bryce Neuin (PLT), 10-2

Wahoo 38, Plattsmouth 36

126 – Sebastian Lausterer (WAH) maj. dec. Dominic Cherek (PLT), 16-5

132 – Griffin Lausterer (WAH) dec. Josh Adkins (PLT), 10-6

138 – Hunter Smith (PLT) won by forfeit

145 – Caleb Laney (PLT) pinned Kaleb Broome (WAH), 0:44

152 – Peyten Walling (WAH) dec. Josh Colgrove (PLT), 3-1

160 – Trey Shanahan (WAH) maj. dec. Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT), 18-4

170 – Truett Giles (PLT) pinned Gavin Pokorny (WAH), 1:02

182 – Cooper Hancock (WAH) won by forfeit

195 – Kole Bordovsky (WAH) won by forfeit

220 – Dominek Rohleder (WAH) won by forfeit

285 – Ben Yoder (PLT) won by forfeit

106 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) pinned Elijah Rummel (WAH), 3:16

113 – Evan Kindelin (PLT) won by forfeit

120 – Malachi Bordovsky (WAH) pinned Bryce Neuin (PLT), 2:17

