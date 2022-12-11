Plattsmouth wrestlers compete in large tournament

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Plattsmouth wrestlers journeyed across the Missouri River this weekend for matches in a major tournament.

The Blue Devils took part in the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic on Friday and Saturday. Girls and boys from across the Midwest traveled to the Mid-America Center for the tournament.

The Plattsmouth girls placed 32nd in team standings with six points. Daisy Hill, Riley Pletka and Olivia Byrom represented Plattsmouth on the mat.

The Plattsmouth boys placed 33rd in team standings with 93.50 points. Mathew Zitek (170 pounds), Wesley Vick (195) and Logan Betts (220) each finished in the top ten spots of their weight classes.

Zitek registered five victories during his eighth-place run at the tournament, and Betts captured ninth place after winning four matches. Vick earned tenth place in his bracket with four victories during the weekend.

Girls Team Results

Washburn 648, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 433.50, Raccoon River 364, North Scott 348.50, Olathe North 312, Millard South 308.50, Gardner-Edgerton 299.50, Papillion-La Vista 292.50, Omaha Westside 263.50, Olathe South 233, Missouri Valley 206.50, Millard North 178, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 176.50, Blue Valley Southwest 171, Fort Dodge 161, Omaha Marian 158.50, Platte County 151.50, Blair 147.50, Council Bluffs Community School District 141, Mill Valley 138.50, Omaha Skutt 125, Treynor 121.50, Bennington 121, Nebraska City 112.50, Brandon Valley 111, Glenwood 110, Iowa City West 108, Lincoln East 108, Millard West 86, Waverly 79, Underwood 43, Plattsmouth 6

Plattsmouth Results

120 – Daisy Hill

Pinned by Jordin Acosta (TRN) 1:48, pinned by Kaylan Hitchcock (OLN) 1:24, pinned by Kendra Berglund (SBL) 0:46, pinned by Mackenzie Olson (WAV) 0:41, pinned by Piper Wendler (MLV) 1:18, pinned by Natalia Gentiluomo (ICW) 3:00, won by medical forfeit over Ryleigh Eckles (MLN), pinned by Jordin Acosta (TRN) 0:52, dec. Ljiljana Shellum (BRV) 7-1

140 – Riley Pletka

Pinned by Yvette Vargas (MLS) 0:24, pinned by Shelby Davis (GDE) 1:17, dec. by Ariana Rodriguez (WAV) 4-2, pinned by Vanessa Mejia (PLV) 2:58, pinned by Harper Chase (ICW) 3:29, pinned by Jocelyn Inget (BLA) 2:17, pinned Lucia Guzman (MLN) 3:22, pinned Harper Chase (ICW) 3:45

155 – Olivia Byrom

Pinned by Haley Flores (BVSW) 1:01, pinned by Nicole Olson (MSV) 0:41, pinned by Lextyn Harker (NCY) 0:58, pinned by Kassidy Fiala (CBCSD) 0:52, pinned by Kelis Tawzer (CBLC) 1:46, pinned by Jiselle Donahe (FTD) 0:51

Boys Team Results

Millard South 564.50, Fort Dodge 388, Lincoln East 361.50, Brandon Valley 329, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 294.50, Blair 274.50, Waukee Northwest 267, Omaha Skutt 262, North Scott 258, Glenwood 250.50, Papillion-La Vista 247.50, Washburn Rural 243, Waverly 229.50, St. Thomas Aquinas 224.50, Totino-Grace 219.50, Omaha Creighton Prep 216.50, Olathe North 212, Kearney 205.50, Iowa City West 202.50, Millard West 200.50, Mill Valley 197, Omaha Westside 189, Atlantic-CAM 186.50, Bennington 178, Blue Valley Southwest 157, Gardner-Edgerton 157, Ames 137, Underwood 129, Platte County 128.50, Millard North 128, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 101, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 94.50, Plattsmouth 93.50, Treynor 77, South Sioux City 69, Council Bluffs St. Albert 64.50, Olathe South 49.50, Missouri Valley 36, Nebraska City 29.50, Saint James Academy 26.50, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 24

Plattsmouth Results

113 – William Milczski

Pinned by Jackson Refsnider (TTG) 0:23, pinned by Isaac Ekdahl (MLS) 1:33, pinned by Matthew Williams (NTS) 0:36, pinned by Judah Noble (WNW) 1:36, won by medical forfeit over Cam Keokenchahn (SBL)

120 – Connor Barry

Pinned by Joshua Shaner (LNE) 1:53, tech fall by Luke Frost (BLA) 19-4 (3:40), pinned by Campbell Janis (ICW) 1:40, pinned by Jaxon Brewer (CBLC) 1:21, medical forfeit to Alexander Escaping-Fillmer (PLC), medical forfeit to Jayden Shelton (UND)

132 – Evan Kindelin

Pinned by Carmine Cutaia (PLV) 5:58, tech fall by Gable Porter (UND) 17-0 (0:58), tech fall by Ben McAllister (MLW) 16-0 (4:28), pinned by Mason Masters (MLN) 0:41

138 – Kaden Mink

Pinned by Maddox Casella (MLV) 1:06, pinned by Hayden Kramer (CBTJ) 4:49, pinned by Parker Gillen (BVSW) 1:23, pinned Jadyn Cox (ATL) 5:46, pinned by Seth Philippi (KRN) 0:46, pinned by Timmy Roaden (GDE) 3:32, won by medical forfeit over Aiden Howat (OLS)

145 – Jackson Eby

Pinned by Aydan Cary (NSC) 0:37, pinned by Ty Koedam (SBL) 1:26, pinned Ethan Adams (WSB) 1:28, pinned by Des Dhaenens (MLN) 1:05, pinned by Michael Varner (TTG) 1:50, pinned by Mayson Kramer (CBTJ) 1:45, pinned Ethan Adams (WSB) 1:18

170 – Mathew Zitek (8th)

Dec. Cole Johnson (PLC) 7-0, pinned Logan Koch (CBLC) 1:42, dec. Carlos Andrade (CBAL) 8-6 (OT), pinned Isaac Vollmecke (WNW) 5:51, pinned by Dylan Elmore (THQ) 0:48, dec. Andrew Smith (KRN) 7-4, dec. by Seth Madden (NSC) 9-4, dec. by Kyler Scranton (ICW) 5-0

195 – Wesley Vick (10th)

Pinned Rafe Gayer (TRN) 2:45, pinned by Caeden Olin (MLS) 3:56, pinned by A.J. Petersen (NSC) 0:51, pinned Lane Kovarik (KRN) 5:01, maj. dec. by Garrett McHugh (SBL) 8-0, maj. dec. Thomas Roth (MLN) 10-0, dec. by Casey Popish (PLV) 4-0

220 – Logan Betts (9th)

Dec. by Chris Lewis (GDE) 7-5 (OT), dec. Andrew Uko (BVSW) 4-3, pinned by Alex Morris (PLV) 2:35, pinned Trent Buescher (KRN) 4:27, pinned by Christopher Wash (MLV) 3:38, dec. Jordan Johnson (LNE) 8-7, pinned Chris Lewis (GDE) 4:48

285 – Orion Parker

Pinned by Evan Sorensen (ATL) 4:28, pinned Owen Swedberg (TTG) 2:23, dec. by Keaton Nichols (FTD) 4-2, pinned Braden Hales (OLN) 1:43, pinned Franklin White (MLN) 0:57, pinned Ethan Schleicher (BRV) 1:10, pinned Jace Wheeler (PLV) 1:51