WAVERLY – Plattsmouth wrestlers collected confidence on the mat this weekend with a third-place showing at the Eastern Midlands Conference Duals.
The Blue Devils went 4-2 against many ranked opponents at the tournament. Plattsmouth defeated Waverly, Elkhorn, Nebraska City and Norris and fell to Bennington and Blair. Action took place at Waverly on Friday and Saturday.
Three EMC schools are listed in the top ten in the latest Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Class B duals tournament ratings. Blair is ranked third, Bennington is fourth and Nebraska City is eighth.
Bennington captured the league duals championship with an undefeated mark. Nebraska City’s Alfredo Valquier earned the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler honor. He went 6-0 at 285 pounds during the weekend.
Plattsmouth will resume its season Jan. 18 at the Nebraska City Duals. The team will battle Bellevue East on Jan. 21 before hosting the Plattsmouth Invite on Jan. 25. Sixteen schools from Nebraska and Iowa will travel to Plattsmouth for the 9:30 a.m. tournament.
Team Results
1) Bennington (5-0, did not wrestle Norris due to winter weather on Friday), 2) Blair (5-1), 3) Plattsmouth (4-2), 4) Norris (3-2, did not wrestle Bennington due to winter weather on Friday), 5) Nebraska City (2-4), 6) Waverly (1-5), 7) Elkhorn (0-6)
Bennington 55, Plattsmouth 24
195 – Hunter Thompson (BEN) won by forfeit
220 – Garett Menke (BEN) won by forfeit
285 – Jake Stier (BEN) dec. Ben Yoder (PLT), 7-2
106 – Kael Lauridsen (BEN) pinned Cael Nielsen (PLT), 1:18
113 – A.J. Parrish (BEN) pinned Bryce Neuin (PLT), 0:43
120 – Hunter Anderson (BEN) won by forfeit
126 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) pinned Austin Breckenridge (BEN), 1:28
132 – Matthew Coe (BEN) pinned Josh Adkins (PLT), 1:39
138 – Robert Greenwood (BEN) pinned Hunter Smith (PLT), 5:06
145 – Colby Puck (BEN) maj. dec. Caleb Laney (PLT), 10-2
152 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) pinned Connor Brecht (BEN), 1:09
160 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Nico Aldredge (BEN), 1:12
170 – Logan Burmester (BEN) pinned Truett Giles (PLT), 1:16
182 – Tanner Baxter (PLT) won by forfeit
Plattsmouth 45, Waverly 34
106 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) won by forfeit
113 – Drew Hollibaugh (WAV) maj. dec. Bryce Neuin (PLT), 15-3
120 – Trey Jackson (WAV) won by forfeit
126 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) pinned Trae Greve (WAV), 5:44
132 – Josh Adkins (PLT) won by forfeit
138 – Hunter Smith (PLT) pinned Austin Meyer (WAV), 2:26
145 – Caleb Laney (PLT) pinned Will Franzen (WAV), 3:24
152 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) pinned Eddie Johnson (WAV), 2:45
160 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) dec. Warren Rolf (WAV), 8-4
170 – Truett Giles (PLT) pinned Savion Zlomke (WAV), 1:37
182 – Nate Leininger (WAV) pinned Tanner Baxter (PLT), 3:59
195 – Robbie Wilson (WAV) won by forfeit
220 – Wyatt Fanning (WAV) won by forfeit
285 – Jacob Krauter (WAV) pinned Ben Yoder (PLT), 2:00
Plattsmouth 57, Elkhorn 12
285 – Xander Rodriguez (PLT) dec. Eli Larson (ELK), 7-2
106 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) dec. Tyler Japp (ELK), 6-0
113 – Evan Kindelin (PLT) won by forfeit
120 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) pinned John Radicia (ELK), 3:45
126 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) pinned Alden Mays (ELK), 1:26
132 – Josh Adkins (PLT) pinned Brayden Zimmer (ELK), 5:00
138 – Hunter Smith (PLT) pinned Kade McNamara (ELK), 1:16
145 – Caleb Laney (PLT) pinned Sean Stara (ELK), 5:19
152 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) dec. Parker Harrahill (ELK), 6-4
160 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Brody Schmielau (ELK), 1:00
170 – Truett Giles (PLT) pinned Landen Porter (ELK), 0:30
182 – Both open
195 – Evan Johnson (ELK) pinned Tanner Baxter (PLT), 0:59
220 – Hamed Syed (ELK) won by forfeit
Plattsmouth 45, Nebraska City 30
113 – Carlos Prados (NCY) pinned Bryce Neuin (PLT), 1:38
120 – Jorge Loarca (NCY) won by forfeit
126 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) pinned Alex Wright (NCY), 1:29
132 – Josh Adkins (PLT) dec. Cael Kreifel (NCY), 13-7
138 – Hunter Smith (PLT) pinned Logan Hobbs (NCY), 0:31
145 – Caleb Laney (PLT) pinned Justus Walters (NCY), 1:29
152 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) pinned Lee Hobbs (NCY), 1:16
160 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Chance Sjulin (NCY), 5:50
170 – Truett Giles (PLT) dec. Brexton Roberts (NCY), 12-5
182 – Tanner Baxter (PLT) dec. Braedan Chipman (NCY), 6-1
195 – Mikah Ruiz (NCY) won by forfeit
220 – Gavin Bailey (NCY) won by forfeit
285 – Alfredo Valquier (NCY) pinned Ben Yoder (PLT), 0:10
106 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) pinned Jonny Christiansen (NCY), 1:28
Blair 40, Plattsmouth 26
106 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) dec. Jesse Loges (BLA), 10-5
113 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) maj. dec. Luke Frost (BLA), 10-0
120 – Both open
126 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) pinned Shay Bailey (BLA), 1:16
132 – Brody Karls (BLA) pinned Josh Adkins (PLT), 2:36
138 – Hank Frost (BLA) pinned Hunter Smith (PLT), 5:27
145 – Caleb Laney (PLT) dec. Duncan Loges (BLA), 7-0
152 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) maj. dec. Devon Michalak (BLA), 10-0
160 – Treyton Jones (BLA) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT), 1:33
170 – Truett Giles (PLT) pinned Gabe Estes (BLA), 3:05
182 – Braden Hanson (BLA) maj. dec. Tanner Baxter (PLT), 18-4
195 – Dexter Larsen (BLA) won by forfeit
220 – Lance Hume (BLA) won by forfeit
285 – Brady Soukup (BLA) pinned Xander Rodriguez (PLT), 1:16
Plattsmouth 49, Norris 24
106 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) tech fall Mitchell Jacobs (NOR) 18-2
113 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) dec. Aidan Adams (NOR), 8-2
120 – Cooper Bice (NOR) won by forfeit
126 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) pinned Chase Eggleston (NOR), 1:02
132 – Caden Eggelston (NOR) pinned Josh Adkins (PLT), 0:39
138 – Hunter Smith (PLT) pinned Caden Stutzman (NOR), 2:34
145 – Caleb Laney (PLT) pinned Brandon Stolzer (NOR), 3:34
152 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) tech fall Cooper Spaulding (NOR), 18-3
160 – Tyler Nelson (NOR) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT), 1:44
170 – Truett Giles (PLT) won by forfeit
182 – Tanner Baxter (PLT) won by forfeit
195 – Both open
220 – Dylan Meyer (NOR) won by forfeit
285 – Ben Yoder (PLT) pinned Dane Van Cleave (NOR), 0:46