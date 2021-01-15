Plattsmouth wrestlers host Badgers, Panthers

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth wrestlers competed against two of the top programs in the region Thursday night during a home triangular.
The Blue Devils hosted Logan-Magnolia and Bennington in the PHS gym for wrestling action. Junior varsity and varsity matches took place simultaneously on two mats during all three duals. Varsity matches between Plattsmouth and Bennington happened on both mats in order to speed up the final dual due to an impending blizzard.
Logan-Magnolia is currently ranked third in Class 1A by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. The Panthers have two wrestlers who are top-ranked in their weight classes. Hagen Heistand (138 pounds) and Briar Reisz (152) are both listed first in their respective divisions.
Bennington is currently ranked seventh in Class B by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association. Kael Lauridsen is ranked first in Class B at 113 pounds, and Cadyn Coyle (106), A.J. Parrish (132) and Luke MacDonald (195) are listed in the top six spots of their weight classes.
Logan-Magnolia defeated Plattsmouth 62-17. Cael Nielsen (113 pounds), Dominic Cherek (132) and Caleb Adkins (182) won varsity matches for the Blue Devils. Logan Wooten (126) and Parker Aughenbaugh (152) both claimed junior varsity victories.
Bennington defeated Plattsmouth 56-13. Josh Adkins (152), Josh Colgrove (160) and Cameron Aughenbaugh (170) secured varsity victories on the mat.
Plattsmouth is scheduled to travel to Nebraska City on Saturday for the Rumble in River Country Duals Tournament. The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Nebraska City High School.
Logan-Magnolia 62, Plattsmouth 17
106 – Jacob Downey (LMHS) won by forfeit
113 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) pinned Kai Carritt (LMHS), 2:30
120 – Tarick Rowe (LMHS) won by forfeit
126 – Sean Thompson (LMHS) pinned Bryce Neuin (PLT), 3:22
132 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) tech fall Harley Christensen (LMHS), 17-0 (4:25)
138 – Hagen Heistand (LMHS) pinned Elijah Dix (PLT), 0:48
145 – Wyatt Reisz (LMHS) pinned Dominic Vercellino (PLT), 1:22
152 – Briar Reisz (LMHS) tech fall Josh Adkins (PLT) 24-9 (5:26)
160 – Gavin Maguire (LMHS) dec. Josh Colgrove (PLT), 5-2
170 – Jordan Kerger (LMHS) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT), 2:50
182 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) pinned Dylan Oviatt (LMHS), 2:56
195 – Colben Chase (LMHS) pinned Eli Michel (PLT), 1:08
220 – Cole Leonard (LMHS) won by forfeit
285 – Rex Johnsen (LMHS) pinned Ben Yoder (PLT), 0:20
Exhibition 126: Logan Wooten (PLT) pinned Logan Bratetic (LMHS), 0:32
Exhibition 152: Parker Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Avery Zehner (LMHS), 1:40
Exhibition 170: Caleb Hiatt (LMHS) pinned Logan Betts (PLT), 1:29
Bennington 56, Plattsmouth 13
120 – Connor Ritonya (BEN) won by forfeit
126 – Braxton Peacher (BEN) dec. Bryce Neuin (PLT), 8-4
132 – A.J. Parrish (BEN) tech fall Dominic Cherek (PLT) 16-0 (4:42)
138 – Hunter Anderson (BEN) maj. dec. Elijah Dix (PLT), 10-1
145 – Walker Behnken (BEN) pinned Dominic Vercellino (PLT), 4:31
152 – Josh Adkins (PLT) dec. Connor Brecht (BEN), 10-9
160 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) maj. dec. Blane Boehmer (BEN), 14-1
170 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Joseph Wells (BEN), 0:44
182 – Hunter Thompson (BEN) dec. Caleb Adkins (PLT), 7-5 (OT)