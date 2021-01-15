Plattsmouth wrestlers host Badgers, Panthers

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth wrestlers competed against two of the top programs in the region Thursday night during a home triangular.

The Blue Devils hosted Logan-Magnolia and Bennington in the PHS gym for wrestling action. Junior varsity and varsity matches took place simultaneously on two mats during all three duals. Varsity matches between Plattsmouth and Bennington happened on both mats in order to speed up the final dual due to an impending blizzard.

Logan-Magnolia is currently ranked third in Class 1A by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. The Panthers have two wrestlers who are top-ranked in their weight classes. Hagen Heistand (138 pounds) and Briar Reisz (152) are both listed first in their respective divisions.

Bennington is currently ranked seventh in Class B by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association. Kael Lauridsen is ranked first in Class B at 113 pounds, and Cadyn Coyle (106), A.J. Parrish (132) and Luke MacDonald (195) are listed in the top six spots of their weight classes.

Logan-Magnolia defeated Plattsmouth 62-17. Cael Nielsen (113 pounds), Dominic Cherek (132) and Caleb Adkins (182) won varsity matches for the Blue Devils. Logan Wooten (126) and Parker Aughenbaugh (152) both claimed junior varsity victories.