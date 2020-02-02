ELKHORN – Plattsmouth wrestlers pocketed league medals Saturday with their performances at the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet.
The Blue Devils traveled to Elkhorn High School for matchups against six other conference schools. Plattsmouth placed third in team standings with 119 points. Blair (188 points) edged Bennington (172) for first place. Nebraska City, Norris, Waverly and Elkhorn finished fourth through seventh.
Josh Colgrove captured a championship for Plattsmouth at 152 pounds. He collected one pin, one decision and one major decision in his title run. Colgrove (20-4) posted a 12-3 victory over Norris opponent Cooper Spaulding (25-9) in the finals.
Hunter Smith (138 pounds) and Caleb Laney (145) both earned silver medals in their weight brackets. Both athletes registered pins in the quarterfinals and decisions in the semifinals. Smith improved to 22-16 and Laney moved his season mark to 16-8.
Cael Nielsen (106), Bryce Neuin (113), Dominic Cherek (126), Cameron Aughenbaugh (160) and Truett Giles (170) generated third-place finishes for the Blue Devils.
Team Results
Blair 188, Bennington 172, Plattsmouth 119, Nebraska City 105, Norris 100, Waverly 87, Elkhorn 41
Plattsmouth Results
106 – Cael Nielsen (3rd)
Dec. by Connor Ritonya (BEN) 10-7, maj. dec. Jonny Christiansen (NCY) 9-0, dec. Tyler Japp (ELK) 7-5 (OT)
113 – Bryce Neuin (3rd)
Maj. dec. by A.J. Parrish (BEN) 9-0, pinned Aidan Adams (NOR) 4:43
126 – Dominic Cherek (3rd)
Pinned Austin Breckenridge (BEN) 1:16, dec. by Trae Greve (WAV) 9-3, pinned Caden Eggleston (NOR) 2:38, pinned Austin Breckenridge (BEN) 2:13
132 – Josh Adkins
Pinned by Benjamin Schoenbeck (NOR) 3:37, maj. dec. by Cael Kreifel (NCY) 11-2
138 – Hunter Smith (2nd)
Pinned Brayden Zimmer (ELK) 0:28, dec. Robert Greenwood (BEN) 4-2, pinned by Hank Frost (BLA) 1:38
145 – Caleb Laney (2nd)
Pinned Garret Jenkins (WAV) 0:44, dec. Dylan Berg (BLA) 5-2, dec. by Colby Puck (BEN) 8-4
152 – Josh Colgrove (1st)
Pinned Connor Neumeister (NCY) 0:39, dec. Duncan Loges (BLA) 4-0, maj. dec. Cooper Spaulding (NOR) 12-3
160 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (3rd)
Pinned by Tyler Nelson (NOR) 1:24, pinned Jackson Reiter (WAV) 2:08, pinned Brody Schmielau (ELK) 0:56
170 – Truett Giles (3rd)
Pinned Brexton Roberts (NCY) 3:18, pinned by Yoan Camejo (BLA) 2:40, pinned Landen Porter (ELK) 1:28, pinned Brexton Roberts (NCY) 2:37
182 – Tanner Baxter
Dec. by Braedan Chipman (NCY) 7-2, dec. by Nate Leininger (WAV) 3-1
285 – Ben Yoder
Won by injury default over Dane Van Cleave (NOR) 1:29, pinned by Alfredo Valquier (NCY) 0:15, dec. by Jake Stier (BEN) 7-3