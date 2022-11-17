Pletka, Freel capture league volleyball honors

PLATTSMOUTH – Riley Pletka and Josey Freel produced many positive moments on the volleyball court for Plattsmouth throughout the fall.

They were honored for their performances with postseason recognition.

Trailblazer Conference coaches selected the two Plattsmouth sophomores for spots on All-TBC teams. Pletka was named to the second team and Freel was selected for the honorable mention squad.

Beatrice, Malcolm, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo had players named to the squads. Coaches selected athletes for places on first, second and honorable mention teams.

Pletka guided Plattsmouth’s offense with 161 kills on 473 swings. She had a kill percentage of .340 and a hitting percentage of .192. Pletka had a serving percentage of .858 with 28 aces and 79 service points, and she helped the team on defense with 180 digs and 460 serve receptions. She also made four solo and seven assisted blocks at the net.

Freel finished the season with 115 kills on 297 swings. She had a kill percentage of .387 and a hitting percentage of .199. Freel posted a serving percentage of .880 with 36 aces and 91 service points, and she boosted Plattsmouth’s defense with 20 solo and 25 assisted blocks. She chipped in 34 digs and 47 serve receptions for the Blue Devils.

Halle Dolliver of Malcolm was named honorary captain of the postseason roster. The freshman helped the Clippers reach the Class C-1 State Tournament with 558 kills, 304 digs, 272 serve receptions, 45 aces and 191 service points.

2022 All-Trailblazer Conference Volleyball Selections

First Team

Halle Dolliver – Malcolm – Freshman

Lexi Hans – Platteview – Junior

Kiera Busboom – Beatrice – Junior

Lauryn England – Malcolm – Senior

Hayden Osmera – Wahoo – Sophomore

Diamond Sedlak – Malcolm – Senior

Halle Thompson – Nebraska City – Senior

Second Team

Allison Seeber – Ralston – Senior

Annie Gleason – Beatrice – Sophomore

McKenna Smith – Wahoo – Sophomore

Kate Roseland – Platteview – Junior

Josie Larson – Wahoo – Freshman

Abigail Zegar – Malcolm – Junior

Riley Pletka – Plattsmouth – Sophomore

Honorable Mention

Addie Hatcliff – Beatrice – Junior

Ellie Jurgens – Beatrice – Junior

Rachel Lannin – Malcolm – Sophomore

Jenna Schweitzer – Malcolm – Sophomore

Skyelar Lawal – Nebraska City – Junior

Casey Smith – Nebraska City – Senior

Clara Carlson – Platteview – Junior

Abree Plueger – Platteview – Sophomore

Ainsley Vanosdall – Platteview – Junior

Josey Freel – Plattsmouth – Sophomore

Emilee Brand – Ralston – Senior

Ari Hernandez – Ralston – Senior

Ali Willits – Ralston – Senior

Tianna Coffey – Wahoo – Senior

Chloe Kasischke – Wahoo – Sophomore

Audrey Waido – Wahoo – Sophomore