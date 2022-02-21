Plowman pockets silver medal at state tournament

OMAHA – Kylee Plowman wrote her name in the history books of Conestoga’s wrestling program this weekend with her work at the state tournament.

Plowman captured second place at 114 pounds in state action at CHI Health Center Omaha. She wrestled her first two matches Friday afternoon and won her state semifinal Friday night in front of a supportive section of CHS fans. Thousands of people watched her compete in the title match Saturday afternoon.

The Conestoga freshman squared off with Minden’s Sonny Sowles (18-8) in the first round. Plowman brought Sowles to the mat soon after the opening whistle and pinned her in 23 seconds.

Plowman battled Stanton’s Corah Linnaus (37-11) in the quarterfinals. She went ahead 2-0 in the first period and expanded the gap to 10-4 in the second period. She advanced to the semifinals by pinning Linnaus at the 4:44 mark.

Plowman took on Schuyler’s Courtney Briones (22-7) on Friday night. She took control of the match early in the first period and nearly pinned Briones on the edge of the mat. She regained a winning position near the center of the mat and registered a pin in 1:26.

Her work gave her a chance to wrestle in the state spotlight on Saturday afternoon. She took on a familiar opponent in Plattsmouth’s Zoey Barber (28-2). The Cass County wrestlers had faced each other in the district title match earlier in February.

Barber collected several takedowns in the first period and led 6-0 after two minutes. She produced a pin at the 2:52 mark of the match.

Plowman became the first Conestoga wrestler to appear in a state championship match since Joseph Crook in 2000. She helped the Cougars soar ahead of dozens of schools in team standings. Conestoga tied for 13th place with 31 points. Sixty-five schools sent girls to the state tournament.

Plowman finished her season 38-7. She claimed multiple tournament titles throughout the year for the Cougars.

