PLATTSMOUTH – Megan Poteet has produced major numbers on the diamond during her high school career at both Conestoga and Plattsmouth.
She will have a chance to deliver winning digits on collegiate softball fields next season.
Poteet signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning to play softball at Marshalltown Community College. MCC is located in central Iowa and is a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
Plattsmouth head coach Tabitha Keating said she was happy to see Poteet earn a chance to play at the collegiate level. Poteet was Plattsmouth’s top hitter this past season and also helped the team with her pitching and fielding.
“I think she’s going to do great,” Keating said. “She’s been a really good player for us. I think she’s always going to be in the lineup in college because of the way she can hit and play first base. She can also pitch really well, so she has a lot of good things going for her.”
Poteet said she was excited about playing for the Tigers. She met with first-year head coach Russ Jones this past fall and learned about the school and softball program. A visit to the main campus in Marshalltown convinced her it was the right place to go.
“The coach was really nice and friendly, and when I went there the school felt like a good fit,” Poteet said. “It felt like home.”
Poteet began her career at Conestoga and collected 12 hits as a freshman. She enjoyed a breakout sophomore season with 21 hits, 12 runs batted in and a .375 batting average. She drove in a team-best 25 runs as a junior and batted .308 with 15 singles, three doubles and two home runs.
Poteet transferred to Plattsmouth for her senior season and became an integral part of the lineup. She led the Blue Devils with a .466 batting average and .500 on-base percentage. She posted 34 hits, five doubles, three home runs, 23 RBI and eight runs scored.
Poteet also helped Plattsmouth’s pitching corps. She tossed 95 2/3 innings with 82 strikeouts and a 5.85 earned run average.
Poteet will begin classes at MCC this fall and will step onto the diamond as a Tiger for the first time in the 2021 season. Keating said Poteet would benefit from her time in Marshalltown.
“I think it’s a really good direction for her to go to community college,” Keating said. “She’s going to have a chance to keep elevating her softball skills and she’s going to be able to get a good education there. It’s going to be a great fit for her.”