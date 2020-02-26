Rathman to play football at Peru State

PLATTSMOUTH – Andrew Rathman has compiled a positive list of achievements for Plattsmouth during his high school football career.
He will have a chance to add to his athletic resume the next four seasons at Peru State College.
Rathman signed a letter of intent Tuesday afternoon to join the PSC program. He was an All-Eastern Midlands Conference player the past two seasons at Plattsmouth and helped the Blue Devils in multiple ways. Peru State interim head coach DeOn’tae Parnell said he was pleased to see Rathman become a Bobcat.
“He’s just an overall great athlete,” Parnell said. “He came highly recommended by several alumni of the program, and after talking with him I can see why. It was an easy sell for us to offer him a spot on the team because he has a lot of great qualities.”
Rathman said the combination of academics and athletics at Peru State made it a simple decision for him to attend the school. The Honor Roll student also said he was optimistic about Peru State’s future chances for success on the football field.
“It felt like the right place to be,” Rathman said. “It’s a great school and I really like what I see in the program. The program is definitely heading in the right direction. I’m happy I have a chance to join the team.”
Rathman saw a large amount of playing time for Plattsmouth as a sophomore. He registered 14 solo and 20 assisted tackles for the team’s defense. He followed up those feats with 12 solo and 15 assisted stops in his junior season. He also led Plattsmouth’s receiving corps with eight catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
Rathman played key roles for the Blue Devils on both sides of the line of scrimmage this past fall. He caught four passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns as Plattsmouth’s top tight end, and his blocking abilities allowed teammates to spring free for big gains on the ground.
Rathman led the Blue Devils with nine tackles for loss and he made 20 solo and 23 assisted tackles. He also blocked one field-goal attempt, recovered three fumbles and made one sack.
Rathman has earned local, conference and state academic honors for his work in the classroom. He compiled a 4.0 grade point average this past semester and is a member of Student Council. He also competes in basketball and track and field for Plattsmouth.
Parnell said he believes Rathman will make a positive impact for Peru State during his collegiate career.
“I see a lot of potential in him,” Parnell said. “He’s solid in the classroom and solid on the field, so it’s a big deal for us to get someone like that.”