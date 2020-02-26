Rathman to play football at Peru State

PLATTSMOUTH – Andrew Rathman has compiled a positive list of achievements for Plattsmouth during his high school football career.

He will have a chance to add to his athletic resume the next four seasons at Peru State College.

Rathman signed a letter of intent Tuesday afternoon to join the PSC program. He was an All-Eastern Midlands Conference player the past two seasons at Plattsmouth and helped the Blue Devils in multiple ways. Peru State interim head coach DeOn’tae Parnell said he was pleased to see Rathman become a Bobcat.

“He’s just an overall great athlete,” Parnell said. “He came highly recommended by several alumni of the program, and after talking with him I can see why. It was an easy sell for us to offer him a spot on the team because he has a lot of great qualities.”

Rathman said the combination of academics and athletics at Peru State made it a simple decision for him to attend the school. The Honor Roll student also said he was optimistic about Peru State’s future chances for success on the football field.

“It felt like the right place to be,” Rathman said. “It’s a great school and I really like what I see in the program. The program is definitely heading in the right direction. I’m happy I have a chance to join the team.”