LOUISVILLE – Stealth Reeves has been one of the most visible football players on Louisville’s roster during his high school career.
He will set his sights on achieving the same type of accomplishments at Peru State College.
Reeves signed a letter of intent Tuesday afternoon to play football for the Bobcats. He said a trip to the PSC campus earlier this year sealed his decision to attend the school.
“When I visited there it felt like home,” Reeves said. “It had that small-town feel that I’m used to here in Louisville, and when I met the coaches and players everyone was really friendly and happy that I was there. Everything came together during that visit.”
Reeves played a major role on Louisville’s defense in each of the past three seasons. He registered 26 solo and 19 assisted tackles with five stops for loss as a sophomore, and he posted a team-best 34 solo and 59 assisted tackles as a junior. He followed up those performances with 26 solo and 34 assisted tackles this past fall.
Reeves earned multiple district and conference honors for his defensive work on the football field. He also played on the team’s offensive line during his LHS career. He will begin his Peru State career as a middle linebacker.
Reeves will major in accounting/business management at Peru State. He has been involved in football, wrestling, basketball and track and field at Louisville. He has also been a member of multiple leadership councils at the school.