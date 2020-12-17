Reiman prepares to play football for Huskers

WEEPING WATER – Weston Reiman gave opponents nightmares this past football season with his size, strength and stamina on the line of scrimmage.
He turned those attributes into his football dream Wednesday morning by joining the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s program.
Reiman became a walk-on with the Huskers during a ceremony at Weeping Water Activities Center. The Weeping Water senior announced his intention to become a member of the team’s walk-on class in early November. He made that commitment official during the morning event at school.
Reiman said he was thrilled to wear a red-and-white uniform next year. He spoke with former Nebraska player Kenny Wilhite several times during the recruiting process and felt comfortable with the program’s direction. Wilhite is the football team’s director of high school relations and encouraged Reiman to consider the Huskers.
“I decided to continue my career at UN-L because it’s always been a dream of mine,” Reiman said. “I feel like being able to be a Husker is every small-town Nebraska kid’s dream growing up. I’ve developed a good relationship with Coach Wilhite and it was an easy decision for me.”
The 6-foot-2, 285-pound lineman chose Nebraska over scholarship offers from NCAA Division II schools Chadron State and Culver-Stockton. He also received recruiting interest from schools such as Northwest Missouri State, Missouri Western, Wayne State and University of Sioux Falls.
Reiman played a key role in one of Weeping Water’s best seasons on the field. He anchored the offensive and defensive lines and helped the Indians finish the year 8-2. WWHS advanced to the Class D-1 quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
Reiman’s footwork and blocking skills allowed Weeping Water to gain 2,458 rushing yards and 801 passing yards. He ended the year with 14 solo and ten assisted tackles. He produced three sacks and ran back one interception for a touchdown.
Reiman said playing alongside his friends on the field was a primary reason for his love of the sport.
“My favorite part of football is being able to just be on the field with my team,” Reiman said. “Football in my opinion is the most important sport where you have to work together as a team to be successful, and that’s something I enjoy.”
Reiman said he will major in either management or sports media/communications at Nebraska.
