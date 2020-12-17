Reiman prepares to play football for Huskers

WEEPING WATER – Weston Reiman gave opponents nightmares this past football season with his size, strength and stamina on the line of scrimmage.

He turned those attributes into his football dream Wednesday morning by joining the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s program.

Reiman became a walk-on with the Huskers during a ceremony at Weeping Water Activities Center. The Weeping Water senior announced his intention to become a member of the team’s walk-on class in early November. He made that commitment official during the morning event at school.

Reiman said he was thrilled to wear a red-and-white uniform next year. He spoke with former Nebraska player Kenny Wilhite several times during the recruiting process and felt comfortable with the program’s direction. Wilhite is the football team’s director of high school relations and encouraged Reiman to consider the Huskers.

“I decided to continue my career at UN-L because it’s always been a dream of mine,” Reiman said. “I feel like being able to be a Husker is every small-town Nebraska kid’s dream growing up. I’ve developed a good relationship with Coach Wilhite and it was an easy decision for me.”