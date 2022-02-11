Ridge ready to excel on court for Doane

WEEPING WATER – Karley Ridge is planning to help people enjoy healthy lives as a future professional in sports medicine.

She will provide a healthy amount of athleticism and energy on basketball courts at Doane University over the next four years.

Ridge signed a letter of intent Friday morning to join the women’s basketball program at Doane. The Weeping Water senior said she was looking forward to stepping on campus as a member of the Tigers. She said a recent visit to the school sealed her decision to attend classes there.

“I liked the campus and the fact that it isn’t too far away from home,” Ridge said. “It had that comfortable feel to it, which was something that was nice.”

Ridge has been a major contributor for Weeping Water’s basketball program throughout her career. She helped the Indians reach the state tournament in her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.

Ridge earned varsity playing time as a freshman and finished her initial season with ten rebounds, four assists and one point. She moved into the main rotation as a sophomore and made a major impact for the Indians. She ended the year with 81 points, 81 rebounds, 23 steals and nine blocks.

Ridge continued that success with a breakout junior campaign. She led Weeping Water with 169 rebounds during the season and produced 202 points, 33 steals, 30 assists and 12 blocks.

Ridge used her skills on the court to help Weeping Water win the basketball program’s first state championship. She generated 16 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one block in the team’s first-round game against Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, and she produced nine points, ten rebounds and five steals in the semifinals against Hartington Cedar Catholic.

She then gave the Indians major moments in the state title game against Pleasanton. She delivered eight points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals under the championship spotlight.

A large crowd of students watched Ridge sign her letter of intent on Friday. All of her senior basketball teammates came to the ceremony and smiled with her at a table. She said those friendships were one of the biggest reasons she enjoyed the game of basketball.

“I like everything about it,” Ridge said. “Being a family and doing things as a team is something I really enjoy. It makes it a lot of fun to play basketball.”

Ridge is planning to major in sports medicine at Doane. She has earned a large number of academic awards at Weeping Water and has been on the WWHS Honor Roll. She has participated in volleyball, basketball, track and field, choir and school musical during her Weeping Water career.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.