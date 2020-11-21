Romero to compete on Concordia team

MURDOCK – Bre Romero has provided constant support to her classmates at Elmwood-Murdock on the cheerleading sidelines over the past three years.

E-M students were able to return the favor Thursday morning by cheering her on with her college choice.

Romero signed a letter of intent to join the Concordia University competitive cheer program. The Great Plains Athletic Conference school travels across the Midwest each year for multiple cheer contests. The Bulldogs are scheduled to take part in seven events in the 2020-21 school year.

Romero said she was happy with the chance to continue her favorite activity at Concordia.

“It’s a good school for counseling, which is what I want to get into, and a couple of my friends have gone there and said they really like it,” Romero said. “I love the campus and the small-town feeling you get from being there, and it was a place where I could continue cheering too.”

Elmwood-Murdock cheerleading coach Casey Clements said Romero has made a positive impact for the Knights with her work ethic and attitude. Romero has traveled to many football and basketball games and has helped E-M win state recognition in cheerleading contests.