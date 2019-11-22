PLATTSMOUTH – Chloe Sabatka has created a large amount of success in her high school career with her work ethic, positive attitude and endless energy.
She is planning to make those three traits add up to even more triumphs as a University of Nebraska-Omaha student.
Sabatka signed a letter of intent this past week to compete in track and field for the Mavericks. The Plattsmouth senior will join the NCAA Division I program as a middle-distance runner. UNO is a member of the Summit League and has had athletes earn conference and national honors in recent years.
“I’m really excited about it,” Sabatka said. “They have a really good education program, which is what I want to get into, and I loved going up there and visiting everyone on the track team. Everyone was so welcoming and genuine. It really felt like home.”
Plattsmouth co-head track and field coach Chris Wiseman said he was happy for Sabatka both in terms of athletics and academics. Sabatka has qualified for three state track and field meets and earned Co-Female Athlete of the Year honors at PHS in 2018 and 2019. She is also a National Honor Society student who has captured many awards for her classroom work.
“It’s a really good spot for a really good kid,” Wiseman said. “She checks all of the boxes as far as her athletic ability, and she’s somebody who is going to work hard and make the most of her opportunity. It’s awesome to see that she’s going to have a chance to be a part of their program.”
Sabatka began her Plattsmouth track and field career with appearances in two state races as a freshman. She helped the 3,200-meter relay team place second in Class B in a school-best time of 9:33.278. She also ran in the 1,600 relay in her rookie season.
Sabatka qualified for state in three events as a sophomore and claimed an eighth-place medal in the triple jump. She enjoyed even more success at state as a junior. She placed seventh in the triple jump and helped the 3,200 relay team capture fifth place.
Former Plattsmouth athlete Jillanna Sutton is an assistant track and field coach at UNO, and she spoke with Wiseman about Sabatka at the 2019 state meet. Wiseman gave an enthusiastic endorsement of Sabatka’s collegiate potential, and Sutton relayed that information to her UNO colleagues. That began a recruiting conversation that led to a scholarship offer this fall.
Wiseman said he recommended Sabatka to Sutton because of her leadership and athletic capabilities. Sabatka has been willing to try multiple events at Plattsmouth and has encouraged her teammates at every track meet.
“She’s been wonderful to coach,” Wiseman said. “She’s a really good student and a really good person, and then to top that off she’s also a really good athlete. They’re getting someone up there who is going to do a lot of great things for them. I’m excited for Chloe because it’s such a good opportunity for her.”
Sabatka will major in education at UNO and is planning to become a middle school math teacher. She has been involved in volleyball, basketball, track and field, National Honor Society and Math Bowl at Plattsmouth. She has also taken part in many community activities and volunteer opportunities.
Sabatka said she is looking forward to becoming a Maverick. She said she will be able to enjoy her final year at Plattsmouth without worrying about her future plans.
“It’s really nice to know where I’ll be going to school,” Sabatka said with a smile. “All of the stress is gone.”