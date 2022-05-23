Schmeckpeper named Shrine Bowl coach

KEARNEY – Conestoga teacher and coach Chad Schmeckpeper will have a chance to take part in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl from the sidelines this summer.

Nebraska Shrine Bowl officials announced this past week that Schmeckpeper had been named as an assistant coach for the South Team. He will be one of six coaches for the team in the annual football game.

Omaha Westside’s Brett Froendt will be head coach of the South Team. Schmeckpeper will join Lincoln Christian’s Kurt Earl, Ty Twarling of Norris and Omaha Westside’s Craig Secora and Justin Haberman as assistant coaches.

Omaha Creighton Prep’s Tim Johnk will be head coach of the North Team. Archbishop Bergan’s Seth Mruz, Nathan Wells of Ord, David Stanton of Stanton, Bob Sledge of Omaha Creighton Prep and Jake Schmidt of Papillion-La Vista will be assistant coaches.

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The day will begin with a parade in downtown Kearney at 11 a.m. The football game will be held at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Schmeckpeper will have an opportunity to coach two Cass County students in the game. Clyde Hinton and Austin Sohl of Plattsmouth will play for the South Team.

Schmeckpeper is an assistant football coach and the head track and field coach at Conestoga. He was an assistant football coach for 16 seasons at Omaha Westside and one season at Gretna before coming to Conestoga.

