Schmidt accepts invitation to All-Star volleyball match

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock senior Brenna Schmidt will join many of the top volleyball players in Nebraska next summer at an All-Star celebration in Lincoln.

Schmidt has accepted an invitation to play in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Match. She is one of 28 students from all classifications in the state who have signaled their intent to compete in the event. The match is scheduled to take place at Lincoln North Star at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Students will be split into the Red Team and Blue Team. Christina Boesiger of Norris will be head coach of the Red Team and Bryson Mahlberg of Gothenburg will be assistant coach. Lois Hixson of Aurora will be head coach of the Blue Team and Hayley Ryan of Overton will be assistant coach.

Other players who have accepted invitations include Taylor Bunjer and Sydney Raszler of Elkhorn, Harlei Cole of Papillion-La Vista South, Sydney Conner of Kearney Catholic, Regan Haith of Lincoln Pius X, Karley Heimes of Wynot, Bailey Helzer of Oakland-Craig, Ava Heyne and Abby Schomers of Omaha Skutt, Kali Jurgensmeier of Bishop Neumann, Ashley Keck of Kearney Catholic, Adeline Kirkegaard of Hastings St. Cecilia, Kealy Kiviniemi of Bellevue West, Brianna Lemke of Mead, Skylar McCune of Gretna, Sophia McKinney of Grand Island Northwest, Sadie Millard of Millard West, Shaylee Myers of Lincoln Southwest, Jordi Nekl of Columbus Lakeview, Katelyn Oxley of Lincoln Lutheran, Olivia Poppert of St. Paul, Masa Scheierman of York, Kya Scott of Broken Bow, Karsen VanScoy of Waverly, Ella Waters of Norris and Kylie Weeks and Madi Woodin of Elkhorn South.

Nebraska Coaches Association members could nominate seniors for the honor this past fall. All member coaches then ranked nominees based on their athletic ability and personal traits such as integrity, sportsmanship and academic achievements.

An All-Star selection committee comprised of member coaches took the statewide input into account when making choices for the roster. They extended invitations to players who they felt best fit the selection criteria.

Schmidt will play volleyball at Kansas State next year. She finished her Elmwood-Murdock career with 1,209 kills, 310 blocks, 78 service aces, 193 digs and 135 serve receptions. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has earned the Elmwood-Murdock Gold Scholar-Activity Award.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.