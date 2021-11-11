Schmidt eager to help Kansas State on court

MURDOCK – Brenna Schmidt has launched many volleyballs into winning orbits with her talents on the court.

The Elmwood-Murdock senior will have a chance to rocket into even greater volleyball skies during the next four years at Kansas State.

Schmidt signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to compete for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-5 middle blocker will join two other All-State players from Nebraska on the roster. Former Norris libero Molly Ramsey was a freshman for the Wildcats this past season, and Papillion-La Vista South setter Ava LeGrand signed with KSU on Wednesday.

Schmidt said she was excited about the opportunity to join the NCAA Division I team. KSU head coach Suzie Fritz has spent the past 20 years building the program into a national contender. The Wildcats have reached the NCAA Tournament 16 times and were ranked in the top ten last season.

“I decided to sign with Kansas State because I really liked the campus and clicked with the coaches,” Schmidt said. “It also helps that I will have some familiar faces when I get there, as I played club volleyball with both Molly Ramsey and Ava LeGrand.

“I think the program that Coach Suzie and the rest of the coaches have built is starting to grow and it has the potential to grow so much more. Coach Suzie has the same confidence in me. She likes what I have now, but she knows that I haven’t reached my highest level yet and is confident in me that I can reach that.

“It’s nice to have people who believe in you and who are confident in your skills.”

Fritz and Elmwood-Murdock head volleyball coach Nichole Justesen shared those optimistic feelings about Schmidt’s future with the Wildcats. Both said she can soar into successful altitudes in the Big 12 Conference.

“Brenna brings power, length and size to the middle blocker position,” Fritz said. “She is an incredibly smart and committed student-athlete who most recently led her team to the Nebraska state volleyball tournament. Brenna has developed her physicality and overall game in the last year and has an incredibly high ceiling that she is just beginning to tap into.”

“I think Brenna is a great fit for K-State,” Justesen said. “I had an opportunity to talk with Coach Fritz and Brenna aligns with her vision and values. Coach Fritz seems to understand and relate to Brenna’s personality, which will make the transition much smoother at the Division I level.”

Schmidt finished her four-year career at Elmwood-Murdock with 1,209 kills, 310 blocks, 78 service aces, 193 digs and 135 serve receptions. She pocketed 313 kills in her sophomore year and delivered 356 kills and 48 solo blocks during her junior campaign.

Schmidt enjoyed a breakout season this fall with 540 kills and 132 total blocks. She finished the year with a .346 hitting percentage and blasted kills on 47.3 percent of her swings. She posted double-digit kill totals in 26 matches.

Schmidt said she appreciated Justesen for her leadership with Elmwood-Murdock’s volleyball program. She also said her teammates have inspired her to reach greater heights on the court.

“My teammates make the game so fun to play,” Schmidt said. “They’re constantly cheering you on and encouraging you and you’re doing the same for them. As a hitter, it feels so good when you get that perfect pass followed by a perfect set and you get a perfect kill. You can’t help but get excited for yourself and when someone else does the same thing, you get excited for them too.

“The feeling that I get when I play volleyball is hard to explain, but it’s different than anything I’ve felt before.”

Schmidt has also earned numerous awards for her work in the classroom at Elmwood-Murdock. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient, and she has been on the E-M Honor Roll throughout her high school career. She has received the Elmwood-Murdock Gold Scholar-Activity Award for compiling a grade-point average of 95-100 percent during the school year.

Schmidt said she is grateful for the encouragement she has received from others at Elmwood-Murdock. She said those kind words and actions have acted as a launching pad for her trip into a college volleyball orbit.

“Because we are such a small community, there is support from almost everyone,” Schmidt said. “I’d say we probably have one of the best student sections in the state because everyone shows up to support us and cheer hard. One of my favorite things about Elmwood-Murdock is the closeness of it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.