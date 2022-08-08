Schools to compete in cross country events this season

LINCOLN – Cross country runners from all five Cass County schools will have chances to set personal-best times in their races this fall.

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water will sponsor solo programs in 2022. Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water had experimented with a co-op program the past two years, but the Knights and Indians will have separate teams this season.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials arranged schools into Classes A, B, C and D based on total enrollment of girls and boys in grades 9-11 from the previous year. The 60 largest schools were split between Classes A and B.

All schools with a total enrollment of 850 and above will be in Class A and the remaining schools in that group will be in Class B. There will be 34 Class A schools and 26 Class B schools this fall.

The next 60 largest schools with cross country teams will be in Class C, and the remaining schools will be in Class D. There will be 60 cross country programs in Class C and 120 in Class D this fall.

Plattsmouth will remain in Class B this year. The Blue Devils and the co-op program of Omaha Roncalli/Omaha Brownell-Talbot will have the smallest enrollments in Class B. Both schools have enrollments of 337 in grades 9-11. Scottsbluff (829), South Sioux City (821), Hastings (782) and Ralston (754) will have the largest enrollments in Class B.

Conestoga and Louisville will both be in Class C. Conestoga and Chase County are tied for the 41st-largest enrollments of 154, and Louisville and Wilber-Clatonia are tied for the 49th-largest enrollments of 135.

The co-op program of Alliance and Hyannis (333) will join McCook (315), Platteview (290) and Aurora (280) as the largest Class C schools. Bloomfield/Wausa (126), Lincoln Lutheran (126), South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 (126) and Ord (124) will have the smallest Class C enrollments.

Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will both compete in Class D. Elmwood-Murdock is tied with Hemingford and Hi-Line for the 46th-largest enrollments of 80. Weeping Water is tied with Ravenna for the 49th-largest enrollments of 79.

Red Cloud/Blue Hill (118), Bertrand/Loomis (116) and Centennial (114) will have the largest Class D enrollments. Heartland Lutheran (39), Creek Valley (38), Crawford (35) and Banner County (32) will have the smallest Class D enrollments.

District and state cross country meets will take place in October. The NSAA has not released the official schedule for the state meet, but all races will be held at Kearney Country Club.

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will begin their cross country seasons on Thursday, Aug. 25. Weeping Water will host the Weeping Water Invite at 10 a.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Pawnee City and Syracuse will join the three Cass County schools for races.

Louisville will begin the campaign on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Auburn Invite. The Lions will travel to Auburn Country Club for races beginning at 5 p.m. Auburn, Cornerstone Christian, DC West, Falls City, Johnson County Central, Louisville, Nebraska City, Platteview and Sidney (Iowa) will compete on the five-kilometer course.

Plattsmouth will begin its season Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the Plattsmouth Invite. Races will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Rhylander Park. Auburn, Blair, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Fort Calhoun, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Duchesne, Omaha North, Platteview, Sidney (Iowa) and South Sioux City are scheduled to join Plattsmouth at the meet.