Schroeder earns national honor for soccer talents

BEATRICE – Lexi Schroeder secured a large amount of applause for her work on the soccer field when she was at Plattsmouth High School.

She earned a similar amount of praise this week for her soccer talents at Southeast Community College.

Schroeder was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Women’s Soccer Honorable Mention All-American list. She was one of 33 women’s soccer players from across the country who received postseason recognition.

Southeast Community College head coach Morgan Sorensen said she was excited about Schroeder’s award for several reasons. She felt the Plattsmouth graduate provided a large amount of soccer talent every time she stepped on the field this season. She has also been impressed with Schroeder’s ability to lead her teammates in every type of situation.

“From the first practice I met Lexi, I knew she was different, in a good way,” Sorensen said. “She is a leader beyond her years. Everything asked of her she delivered, and she became a player that others looked to, especially when things weren’t always going our way.”

Schroeder said she felt both surprised and grateful when she received the news that she had been selected for the award. She became the first SCC women’s soccer player to capture postseason recognition on a national scale.

“When I learned about earning a national award, I was blown away,” Schroeder said. “With it being my last season, it is a very bittersweet feeling to end on. When I first got to Southeast to now, I have changed so much as a player, and I couldn’t have done it without my coaches, teammates and my family.

“I am extremely grateful for SCC for giving me another chance to play the sport that I love so much, and I will never forget all of the memories I have made throughout the years.”

Schroeder was a defender for the Storm throughout the fall. She started every match she appeared in and helped the defense hold many opponents below their season scoring averages. The team produced three shutouts during the year and limited five other opponents to either one or two goals.

NJCAA officials selected players from across the country for All-American recognition. Eleven players were on the first team, 11 were on the second team and 11 received honorable mention awards. Schroeder was one of only eight defenders chosen to be on the lists.

Schroeder excelled in both academics and activities during her time at Plattsmouth. She was inducted into the PHS Hall of Fame in 2020 for compiling a cumulative 4.0 grade point average. She took many advanced classes and was a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient.

Schroeder was involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Academy Core Leaders, TeamMates, Junior Executive Board, volleyball, basketball and soccer at Plattsmouth. She earned the PHS Master Athlete Award for competing in three sports all four years of high school.

Schroeder earned several All-Eastern Midlands Conference soccer awards for the Blue Devils. She played on the varsity team as a freshman and became one of the squad’s leaders in her sophomore year. She was Plattsmouth’s top midfielder in her junior season.

Schroeder said her time in college has been just as fun. She has been able to share many joyful moments with her Southeast teammates.

“While playing at Southeast, I had the time of my life,” Schroeder said. “I have made so many memories while playing alongside my teammates. I was always told that the most important part of playing soccer is to play with joy. Looking back, what I enjoyed most was playing with my teammates, which turned into lifelong friends.”

Sorensen said Schroeder has made a major impact on the lives of many people. She felt she was an All-American both for her playing skills and the positive way she has helped and treated others.

“I am beyond proud of Lexi,” Sorensen said. “I’m happy she is being recognized for the person and player she is!”