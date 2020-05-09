Schroeder secures spot on college soccer team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Lexi Schroeder has been a valuable leader in every activity she has participated in at Plattsmouth High School.

She will have a chance to steer Southeast Community College’s soccer program in a positive direction as well.

Schroeder signed a letter of intent Thursday to continue her career with the Storm. She will be a member of the first group of women to represent the college on the soccer pitch. SECC officials added the sport to the school’s lineup in March.

“I decided on Southeast Community College’s soccer program because it had everything I was looking for,” Schroeder said. “It had a small-town feel while not being super far away from home. This will be the first year for their soccer program, so I am very excited to be a part of the team.”

SECC head coach John Hakari said he was impressed with Schroeder’s soccer abilities. He learned about her interest in the program and contacted PHS head girls soccer coach Andrew Wessling for additional information. He and Wessling had both played in the same men’s soccer league several years ago. Wessling gave a five-star endorsement of Schroeder for her athletic, academic and leadership qualities.