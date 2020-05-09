Schroeder secures spot on college soccer team

PLATTSMOUTH – Lexi Schroeder has been a valuable leader in every activity she has participated in at Plattsmouth High School.
She will have a chance to steer Southeast Community College’s soccer program in a positive direction as well.
Schroeder signed a letter of intent Thursday to continue her career with the Storm. She will be a member of the first group of women to represent the college on the soccer pitch. SECC officials added the sport to the school’s lineup in March.
“I decided on Southeast Community College’s soccer program because it had everything I was looking for,” Schroeder said. “It had a small-town feel while not being super far away from home. This will be the first year for their soccer program, so I am very excited to be a part of the team.”
SECC head coach John Hakari said he was impressed with Schroeder’s soccer abilities. He learned about her interest in the program and contacted PHS head girls soccer coach Andrew Wessling for additional information. He and Wessling had both played in the same men’s soccer league several years ago. Wessling gave a five-star endorsement of Schroeder for her athletic, academic and leadership qualities.
“Lexi had reached out to me and expressed interest in playing, and I was certainly interested in what she had to offer to the team,” Hakari said. “I took a look at her game film from both high school and club and I spoke with her high school coach, who gave her a very good recommendation.
“She’s a very good player and she’s well-known for her set pieces in key situations. She’s a good center-midfielder and distributes the ball well to her teammates too. That’s why I offered a spot to her. She has a lot of talent as a player.”
Hakari said he was also happy with Schroeder’s overall academic and athletic resume. She has been involved in multiple activities at PHS and has been a stellar student. She was inducted into the PHS Hall of Fame this past week for owning a cumulative 4.0 grade point average.
“Those things matter to me a lot,” Hakari said. “I feel good about having a player like Lexi on the team. She already has a history of performing well in many areas in high school, so she’s going to be able to handle the college experience really well too.”
Schroeder worked her way into Plattsmouth’s soccer lineup as a freshman and became a team leader as a sophomore. She posted three assists in 2018 and was an All-Eastern Midlands Conference honorable mention selection.
That skyward trend continued in her junior season. Schroeder earned All-EMC accolades for her work as Plattsmouth’s top midfielder. She remained on the pitch for nearly every minute of every match. She posted two assists and one goal for the Blue Devils and set up many scoring attempts for teammates with her passing skills.
Schroeder said she pocketed many positive memories from being able to wear a Plattsmouth jersey.
“Playing soccer was so much more than just a game to me,” Schroeder said. “It was time I got to spend with my teammates, and when we were on that field nothing else seemed to matter. The experiences I made while playing soccer were unforgettable and will stick with me forever.”
Schroeder has produced an extensive portfolio of success away from the soccer field as well. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award winner and is a member of Plattsmouth’s National Honor Society chapter.
Schroeder has earned multiple varsity letters in both volleyball and basketball for the Blue Devils. She has participated in Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Plattsmouth Letter Club, TeamMates and Academy Core Leaders and has completed a variety of community service projects.
Schroeder will major in business/agriculture at Southeast Community College. She and her teammates will play home matches at the Beatrice campus. The program is scheduled to kick off its inaugural season Aug. 26 against Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!